Outdoor Dinner And Music Series Finishes Season On October 17

Join NiCori Studios & Productions for an evening of dinner and entertainment.

NiCori Studios & Productions in association with Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center and Frungillo Catering will be producing: MUSIC AT THE MANSION: "PORCH PERFORMANCES" once each weekend until October 17.

Join NiCori Studios & Productions for an evening of dinner and entertainment hosted by Music at the Mansion host, Corinna Sowers Adler that will be safe, socially distant and fun! Meal to include an elegant, boxed dinner by Frungillo Catering including salad, entree, side dish, dessert and coffee. Each night will include a performance by one of New York City/New Jersey's top Cabaret/ Broadway performers on the large wrap-around porch at Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center.

Performers to include Warren Schein on Sat., Sept. 12, Ty Stephens on Sat., Sept. 19, Rosemary Loar on Sunday, Sept. 27, Mark Nadler on Sat. Oct. 3, Danny Bacher on Friday, Oct. 9 and conclude for the season with KT Sullivan on Sat., Oct 17. Each evening will begin with dinner at 7pm and performance to follow. Tickets are $60 per person and include full meal and performance. BYOB welcomed.

Singer/Comedian Warren Schein will bring back wonderful memories for each guest with "Remembering Mel" as he strolls down memory lane with such familiar Mel Torme standards as "Jet Set", "The Trolley Song" and "Get Me To The Church On Time". Warren performs Remembering Mel at the Mansion on Saturday, September 12.

On Saturday, September 19, triple threat Ty Stephens will present An Evening With Ty, a fun and sexy evening of Standards from Stage and Film, along with some delicious R&B/Jazz, including originals from his albums, and a few not yet recorded. He will be joined on stage with his longtime Music Director, Richard Cummings, Jr. Ty has toured the world with his band, (the) SoulJaazz and released four studio albums of original music. Ty has toured and recorded with the legendary Harry Belafonte, and enjoyed eight tours of Japan with superstar Toshi Kubota. He appeared on Broadway in the original productions of "Sophisticated Ladies" (with Gregory Hines and Phyllis Hyman) and "Marilyn, An American Fable" (with Scott Bakula).

Rosemary Loar brings her many decades of experience from her roles on Broadway, Off-Broadway and regional theaters to the Mansion on Sunday, September 27. With her show, Everything's Coming Up Rosie, you will hear the powerhouse songs : "If He Walked Into My Life", "Some People", "With One Look" and "Memory". Rosemary Loar is a veteran of six Broadway shows and has had leading roles in two Off-Broadway productions, four national tours and numerous regional theaters.

Mark Nadler is an internationally known Cabaret Performer and the recipient of eight awards from the Manhattan Association of Cabarets, three Backstage Bistros, two New York Nightlife Awards and two BroadwayWorld Awards. Additionally, he was awarded two Bay Area Outer Critics' Circle Awards. He has been a soloist with major orchestras, playing everywhere from Carnegie Hall to Philadelphia's 14,000 seat amphitheater at The Mann Center. Mark will appear in An Evening With Mark Nadler at the Mansion on Saturday, October 3.

Join Danny Bacher, an award-winning singer/saxophonist and entertainer extraordinaire on Friday, October 9 as he holds forth at the Mansion with Jason Teborek on piano and brings to you an unforgettable night of swingin' jazz, American popular song, storytelling and laughs with his signature style and wit!

The enchanting KT Sullivan, artistic director of The Mabel Mercer Foundation will appear at the Mansion on Saturday, October 17 (a time when the world of cabaret is usually gathering for the cabaret convention). She will be performing a show on the porch at The Mansion in hopes that "We'll Meet Again" in the night clubs, concert halls, and "all the old familiar places" in the not too distant future. Among the songs she'll be singing are " Autumn In New York", "Once In a Blue Moon", "Don't Fence Me In", "There's No Business Like Show Business", "Thanks For the Memory", "I'll Be Seeing You", and of course, "We'll Meet Again".

All performances will happen rain or shine under the large wrap-around covered porch. Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center is located at 240 Belleville Avenue, Bloomfield, NJ. Virtual tickets also available for each show. Visit NiCoriStudios.com for tickets and more information.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You