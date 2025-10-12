Old Library Theatre Will Present JEKYLL & HYDE This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Old Library Theatre (OLT) will open its 2025 season with the musical JEKYLL & HYDE, running October 17–26 at the George Frey Center for Performing Arts in Fair Lawn. Performances will take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Jekyll & Hyde follows the brilliant but tormented Dr. Henry Jekyll as he experiments with separating the good and evil sides of human nature. When his sinister alter ego, Edward Hyde, emerges, the consequences spiral far beyond control. This darkly romantic musical thriller delves into the struggle between ambition and morality, exploring the complexities of the human psyche and the dangerous allure of power.

Featuring a book by Leslie Bricusse and music by Frank Wildhorn, Jekyll & Hyde first premiered on Broadway in 1997 and has since captivated audiences around the world with its sweeping score, including the unforgettable songs “This Is the Moment,” “Someone Like You,” and “In His Eyes.”

The production is directed by Peter Vaiknoras, with music direction by Stefanos Hunter and choreography by Nikki Vaiknoras. Laura Penney Shamir and Nikki Vaiknoras produce the show, with Ash Torbic serving as stage manager, Maddie Jones as assistant stage manager, Kai Goz designing lighting and sound, Abigail Citarella designing costumes, and Michael Serpe coordinating fight choreography.

Director Peter Vaiknoras said, “Join us this Halloween season as we tell the classic spooky tale about the most famous mad scientist in history and his descent into madness. The story’s themes of empathy, ambition, and moral struggle are as relevant today as ever.”

Producer Laura Penney Shamir added, “Jekyll & Hyde marks a powerful turning point for Old Library Theatre. As our first production since becoming an independent nonprofit, this show is more than a performance—it’s a declaration of resilience, reinvention, and artistic purpose. The story reflects our company’s own transformation and our shared pursuit of creativity and conscience.”

The cast features Kevin Maphis as Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Kari Moloney as Emma Carew, and Mia Jacobs as Lucy Harris. Abbi Pesner appears as Gabriel John Utterson, with Dave Toussas as Sir Danvers Carew, Thomas Barca as Simon Stride, and Pamela Pedersen as Lady Beaconsfield. The company also includes T.J. Insana as The Bishop of Basingstoke, Paul Foster as Lord Savage, Gerard Macanas as General Lord Glossop, Melissa Mooney as Lady Angela Proops, Leslie Silverman as Nellie, Kaitlyn Barnes as Poole, and Max Rogers as Spider.

The ensemble includes Francesca DiPisa, Avamichelina Hodgens, Mason Insana, Asuka Kimura, Natayla “Artemys” Kozlovski, Michelle McGorty, and Emily Rhinesmith.

TICKETS

Performances will be held at the George Frey Center for Performing Arts in the Fair Lawn Community Center, located at 10-10 20th Street in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Tickets are $30 and are available now.

Old Library Theatre remains dedicated to bringing high-quality, affordable entertainment to Bergen County while fostering creativity, collaboration, and community through the performing arts.