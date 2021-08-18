Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association to Present HEAR MY PRAYER, Sacred Masterworks Choral Concert

Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association's 2021 free concert is entitled "Hear My Prayer." The program includes Red Bank resident John Michael Trotta's Gloria, Felix Mendelssohn's Hear My Prayer, and Gabriel Faure's Requiem.

Director of Music Ministries Dr. Jason Tramm will conduct the MidAtlantic Philharmonic, accompanied by Organist Dr. Gordon Turk, and guest soloists Monica Zigler (Soprano), Allison Gish (Contralto), Ron Naldi (Tenor), and Justin Beck (Bass).

According to Jason Tramm, "This year's concert will focus on music of hope and consolation. After the challenges we have all faced in the past few years, music has the unique ability to allow us to reflect and look forward to the future with faith and confidence. Join us for an evening of beautiful sacred music performed in a unique and historic space."

DETAILS:

Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association (OGCMA) Presents "Hear My Prayer," Sacred Masterworks Choral Concert Featuring Works by Michael John Trotta, Felix Mendelssohn, Gabriel Faure

Sunday, August 29 - 7 PM - The Great Auditorium - Free Admission

Performed by the MidAtlantic Philharmonic Orchestra Conducted by Jason Tramm

With Guest Soloists Monica Ziglar, Allison Gish, Ron Naldi, Justin Beck

And Gordon Turk, Organist-In-Residence

The Great Auditorium is located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways in Ocean Grove. All facilities are handicapped-accessible. For more information, visit https://www.oceangrove.org/masterworks.