OUR TOWN and More Set for American Theater Group 2025-26 Season

American Theater Group will present the Pulitzer Prize-winning Our Town by Thornton Wilder as its 2025-26 Season Opener, followed by the holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Play written by Joe Landry. Additional main stage productions for the upcoming season will be announced at a later date.



Beloved by many, Our Town is set in the fictional town of Grover's Corners, New Hampshire, and explores the universal themes of life, love, and death. Since it was first performed in 1938, it has been widely considered one of the best American dramas of all time and had an acclaimed Broadway run last season. Its seemingly simple story proves to be momentous, focusing on the everyday lives, relationships, and ordinary experiences of the small town’s inhabitants. ATG’s production will feature professional actors as well as a significant number of Drama teachers from around the state. It will be directed by Merete Muenter, whose numerous credits include serving as Associate Director of the 2022 Off Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof directed by Joel Grey and ATG’s 2019 production of Bridges of Madison County. Casting information will be announced in September. Performance dates are Oct. 23-Nov. 2nd at the new Union Arts Center in Union, NJ and Nov. 6-9th at the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Based on the classic American film, It's a Wonderful Life Radio Play is performed as a 1940s live radio broadcast in front of a studio audience. Five actors perform the dozens of characters in the radio drama as well as produce the necessary sound effects. Joseph Discher, the former Associate Artistic Director of the Shakespeare Theatre of NJ, will direct the production, which will run Dec. 5-7th at the Sieminski Theater and Dec. 11-14th at the Union Arts Center; additional dates and venues may be announced in the future.

Along with these main stage productions, ATG’s season will include additional events including free play readings, a spring performance event and Juneteenth celebrations; details will be forthcoming.

ATG recently announced a partnership with the Township of Union to bring professional theater and diverse arts programming to the newly constructed DMK Black Box Theater. Under the partnership, ATG will produce three major theatrical productions annually, along with a range of monthly community events such as play readings, cultural celebrations, interviews with theater professionals, and cabaret performances.