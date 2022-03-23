Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nutley Little Theatre Presents PERFECT ARRANGEMENT by Topher Payne

Inspired by the true story of the earliest stirrings of the American gay rights movement.

Mar. 23, 2022  

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT by Topher Payne

Nutley Little Theatre presents PERFECT ARRANGEMENT by Topher Payne, directed by George Seylaz.

It's 1950 and new colors are being added to the Red Scare. Two US State Department employees, Bob and Norma, have been tasked with identifying sexual deviants within their ranks. There's just one problem, both Bob and Norma are gay and have married each other's partners as a carefully constructed cover.

Inspired by the true story of the earliest stirrings of the American gay rights movement, madcap classic sitcom-style laughs give way to provocative drama as two "All-American" couples are forced to stare down the closet door.

The cast and crew includes:

Bob Martindale - Arthur Carlson

Millie Martindale - Gina Sarno

Jimmy Baxter - Peter Vaiknoras

Norma Baxter - Tiffany Faulkner

Ted Sunderson - Mead Winters

Kitty Sunderson - Ginny Crooks

Barbara Grant - Chimera Thompson

Stage Manager - L.A. Mars

Assistant Stage Manager - Erin Sabat

Set by Alex Oleksij and Joe Thayer

Performances are April 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23 at 8:00 PM & April 10, 23 at 2:00 PM. (There is no performance on Easter Sunday). Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/61316. This show is not suitable for children.

Please note all patrons of Nutley Little Theatre must show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test taken within 48 hours of the performance date. Masks are optional. All cast and crew members are vaccinated.*

For more information, please visit NutleyLittleTheatre.com.



