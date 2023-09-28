Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 28, 2023

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

1
The New Jersey Performing Arts Center Hosts Year-Round Celebrations in Honor of the 1 Photo
The New Jersey Performing Arts Center Hosts Year-Round Celebrations in Honor of the 100th Birthday of Newark's Own Sarah Vaughan 

NJPAC celebrates the centennial of jazz icon Sarah Vaughan with year-round events in Newark.

2
NENAproductions Stages PIPPIN at Jersey Shore Arts Center Next Month Photo
NENAproductions Stages PIPPIN at Jersey Shore Arts Center Next Month

NENAproductions Theater Company, celebrating 20 years in residence at The Jersey Shore Arts Center has magic to do as they present the Broadway musical, PIPPIN. Learn more about the musical and find out how to purchase tickets here!

3
Surflight Theatres Presents POPCORN FALLS, A Energetic Romp Full of Impressions, Wit, and Photo
Surflight Theatre's Presents POPCORN FALLS, A Energetic Romp Full of Impressions, Wit, and Charm

Surflight Theatre has announced that they will be continuing their 2023  Season with the energetic romp full of impressions, wit, and charm, Popcorn Falls.

4
Centenary Stage Company Reveals Cast of Disneys THE LITTLE MERMAID Photo
Centenary Stage Company Reveals Cast of Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID

This holiday season, Centenary Stage Company presents Disney's The Little Mermaid. Performances will run November 24 – December 10 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus.

