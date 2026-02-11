Nomfusi Comes to White Eagle Hall

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jersey City Theater Center will continue its Global Music Series with an electrifying international performance by South African sensation Nomfusi on Sunday, March 1, 2026 at 6:00 PM at White Eagle Hall, 337 Newark Ave. Jersey City, NJ

Hailed as a “pint-sized packet of dynamite,” Nomfusi brings a powerhouse fusion of Afro-soul, Motown, and rhythm & blues to the stage. With more than twenty international tours completed in just six years, she has rapidly become one of South Africa's most sought-after global performers.

Her remarkable life journey—from the hardships of South African squatter camps to premier stages around the world—infuses her performances with raw emotion, resilience, and authenticity. Critics have likened her magnetic stage presence to a young Miriam Makeba with the fiery soul of Tina Turner. A multiple South African Music Award (SAMA) and Metro FM Award nominee, Nomfusi seamlessly blends her African heritage with the Motown and soul sounds that shaped her artistry.

Her live performances are nothing short of transformative—cathartic, high-energy celebrations of music and storytelling that have captivated audiences across the globe.

“Nomfusi's artistry is a powerful reminder of music's ability to transcend borders and speak directly to the human spirit,” said Olga Levina, Executive Producer of Jersey City Theater Center. “Her voice carries both the history of her journey and the joy of global connection. We are honored to welcome her to Jersey City as part of our Global Music Series, where international artistry and community meet.”