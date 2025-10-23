Nimbus Dance Takes JERSEY NUTCRACKER on First-Ever Statewide Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nimbus Dance will launch its first-ever statewide tour of Jersey Nutcracker this December, bringing the company’s reimagined, New Jersey–inspired holiday classic to Elizabeth, Newark, and Jersey City. Performances will take place at Kean Stage (Dec. 6), the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (Dec. 12–13), and the Nimbus Arts Center (Dec. 19–23).

Now celebrating its 15th year, Jersey Nutcracker offers a homegrown twist on Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, following two local children on a magical city adventure. The production blends traditional ballet with hip hop, comedy, and community storytelling, featuring a cast of Nimbus company dancers and more than 100 youth performers from across the state.

Directed and choreographed by Artistic Director Samuel Pott, with a libretto co-written by Alysia Souder, the ballet includes animated projections by Jersey City artists Laia Cabrera and Isabelle Duverger and new costumes by LA Clevenson. The setting shifts between parks, streets, sewers, and City Hall, reflecting the humor and humanity of urban New Jersey life.

“When young people see stories where they can recognize themselves and where they come from, a special connection happens,” said Pott. “It makes theater and dance come alive.”

Jersey Nutcracker has sold out three consecutive years in Jersey City. This year’s statewide tour underscores Nimbus’s growing role as a leading cultural presence in New Jersey’s performing arts scene.

Performance Schedule

Elizabeth, NJ – Kean Stage: Wilkins Theatre

100 Morris Avenue, Union, NJ

Saturday, Dec. 6 at 1:00 PM & 6:00 PM

Tickets: $32–$52 (group rates available)

Newark, NJ – New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC)

1 Center Street, Newark, NJ

Friday, Dec. 12 at 7:00 PM; Saturday, Dec. 13 at 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Tickets: $69–$82 (group rates available)

Jersey City, NJ – Nimbus Arts Center

329 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ

Friday, Dec. 19 at 7:00 PM; Saturday, Dec. 20 at 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM;

Sunday, Dec. 21 at 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM; Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Tickets: $30–$70 (group rates available)