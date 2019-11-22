Nimbus Dance Performs JERSEY CITY NUTCRACKER

For the 10th consecutive year, NimbusPRESENTS the local holiday favorite: Jersey City Nutcracker. Set to Tchaikovsky's renowned orchestral score, Jersey City Nutcracker tells the story of two children's city adventure, following them through fantasy, adversity, and celebration, with lessons about friendship and community along the way. This year's performances once again features two exciting components: video mapping and projection designed by award-winning video artists Laia Cabrera & Isabelle Duverger. Also included will be a pre-show Winter Carnival with games, concessions, and craft vendors.

Jersey City Nutcracker features Nimbus Dance's professional company dancers with talented local youth from The School of Nimbus as well as from the French American Academy of Jersey City, Frank R. Conwell PS #3, Rafael de J. Cordero PS #37, Waterfront Montessori, Bergen-Lafayette Montessori School, and Snyder High School. Lead youth performers include Sibel Gitonga (Explore MS) and Michael Fuks (Newark's Art HS), Janelle Acosta, Brogan Donston and Leah Murphy (High Tech HS), Ysabelle Baculod (McNair HS), and Sophie Shapiro (Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS). Additionally, local celebrities make hilarious guest cameo appearances.

Goldman Sachs will support the 10th season of Nimbus Dance Works' Jersey City Nutcracker as Lead Sponsor. Goldman Sachs' support helps cover the costs of dance artists, lighting, and production, costumes/sets, administration, and marketing. Additionally, one half of Goldman Sachs' sponsorship makes possible the inclusion of Jersey City public school students as performers in the production. Says Anthony Cammarata Jr., Managing Director, Corporate Services and Real Estate at Goldman Sachs: "For years Nimbus' Jersey City Nutcracker has brought Jersey City youth, families, and residents together around the holidays to celebrate our community. Goldman Sachs is proud to sponsor this wonderful production and applauds the youth performers and Nimbus dancers and staff for their continued contribution to Jersey City."

In addition to 9 public weekend performances, Nimbus will present 12 additional school matinee performances, providing the opportunity for 1500 Jersey City youth to attend the performances.

Tickets: $25-$40 (Group discounts available)

Available HERE: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4256191





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You