NiCori Studios & Productions to Present CATS: YOUNG ACTORS' EDITION

Classes are Wednesday nights from 6-8:30pm ending in four performances running January 25 -27, 2024. 

By: Aug. 30, 2023

NiCori Studios & Productions is proud to announce that they will be the first in NJ to produce “CATS: Young Actors’ Edition”, the brand new, one-hour adaptation of the world renowned Andrew Lloyd Webber TONY Award winning musical. The cast will be comprised of the NiCori Teen Performance Ensemble showcasing students ages 13-19. 

CATS: Young Actors’ Edition will be the culmination of singing, acting and dance classes and workshops with eight time TONY Award Excellence in Theatre Education nominee Corinna Sowers Adler and master choreographer Lisa Grimes. Rehearsals start September 17 with a movement workshop at the Watchung Presbyterian Church in Bloomfield, NJ. Classes are Wednesday nights from 6-8:30pm ending in four performances running January 25 -27, 2024. 

“CATS: Young Actor’s Edition” is based on the 1939 poetry collection Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot. The musical tells the story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and the night they make the "Jellicle choice" by deciding which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. As of 2022, Cats remains the fifth-longest-running Broadway show and the seventh-longest-running West End show. While on Broadway, it featured such luminaries as Betty Buckley, Harry Groener, Laurie Beechman, Liz Callaway, Terrence Mann and Lillias White to name a few. The movie version featured James Corden, Jennifer Hudson and Taylor Swift.

Enrollment is now open to be a part of this premiere production of “CATS:  Young Actors’ Edition”. The class is open to both students who have performing experience and students who are new to Musical Theatre and would like to expand their knowledge of the art form. No audition is required to register and be part of the cast; however, auditions for roles will happen on Wednesday, September 20th at 6pm. This is a great opportunity for young performers to be part of the premier of CATS right here in NJ!

Limited spots are available. Questions, email nicoristudios@gmail.com
To register for the NiCori Teen Performance Ensemble’s production of CATS: Young Actors’ Edition, click HERE.



