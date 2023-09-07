NiCori Studios & Productions Presents MUSIC AT THE MANSION, September 24

NiCori Studios & Productions announces the next installment of the long running Cabaret series "Music at the Mansion" at the historic Thorne Mansion home of the Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Morristown on Sunday, September 24 at 3pm.



Performers to include award winning Cabaret and Jazz artist, Laurie Krauz, award winning singer, Lisa Viggiano and the Singer/Songwriter trio the Inspire Project all hosted by Excellence in Theatre Education award TONY nominee Corinna Sowers Adler. The afternoon will feature James Horan on piano and Sophia Sorge as the “Young Musician Moment” performer.



Celebrating the great American Songbook, NiCori Studios & Productions presents the series “Music at the Mansion” which features award-winning and renowned singers and musicians from the New York metropolitan area and beyond. The series showcases three performers each entertaining with a 25 minute set and a Young Musician Moment. A wine and cheese reception will follow.



The final performance of 2023 will be on Sunday, November 26 at 3pm. Tickets for "Music at the Mansion™" are $35 per person in advance and $40 at the door (cash only). Seating begins at 2:30pm. The beautiful Thorne Mansion is located at 21 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown, NJ and is the home of the Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Visit Click Here for tickets and more information.



“Music at the Mansion: Making beautiful music in a beautiful place with beautiful people!”