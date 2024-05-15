New Jersey Youth Chorus to Present Spring Concert at Ridge Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nearly two hundred choristers in the New Jersey Youth Chorus will present a Spring Concert on Sunday, May 19 at 3:00 p.m. at Ridge Performing Arts Center located at 268 South Finlay Avenue in Basking Ridge. Tickets are $20/Adults and $15/Students and Seniors, available online.

Selected repertoire includes The Mountains are Calling Me by Tom Shelton; Heidenröslein by Franz Schubert; El Barquito, a traditional Venezuelan song arranged by Alberto Grau; Self Talk by Jocelyn Hagen (commissioned consortium); Goodnight Moon by Eric Whitacre;Hanacpachap Cussicuinin by Juan Pérez Bocanegra, arranged by Eugene Rogers; The Joiku by Jukka Linkola; and Measure Me, Sky by Elaine Hagenberg. A very special part of each Spring Concert is the individual acknowledgment of graduating seniors and the showcase of the Senior Boards: photos and written sentiments by each senior. In addition, the closing piece will be Blessing by Katie Moran Bart, a tradition begun during the Chorus’ inaugural 1992-93 season. NJYC warmly invites all alumni to join us in singing.

NJYC will hold auditions for the 2024-25 season June 3-12 and welcomes young singers in grades 3-12 to join the Garden State’s premier youth choral program. Audition registration and more information available at https://whartonarts.org/programs/new-jersey-youth-chorus/audition-requirements/

Wharton Arts’ mission is to offer accessible, high quality performing arts education that sparks personal growth and builds inclusive communities.

Wharton Arts’ vision is for a transformative performing arts education in an inclusive community to be accessible for everyone.

Comments