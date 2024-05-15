New Jersey Youth Chorus to Present Spring Concert at Ridge Performing Arts Center

Nearly two hundred choristers in the New Jersey Youth Chorus will present a Spring Concert on Sunday, May 19 at 3:00 p.m. at Ridge Performing Arts Center located at 268 South Finlay Avenue in Basking Ridge. Tickets are $20/Adults and $15/Students and Seniors, available online. 

Selected repertoire includes The Mountains are Calling Me by Tom Shelton; Heidenröslein by Franz Schubert; El Barquito, a traditional Venezuelan song arranged by Alberto Grau; Self Talk by Jocelyn Hagen (commissioned consortium); Goodnight Moon by Eric Whitacre;Hanacpachap Cussicuinin by Juan Pérez Bocanegra, arranged by Eugene Rogers; The Joiku by Jukka Linkola; and Measure Me, Sky by Elaine Hagenberg. A very special part of each Spring Concert is the individual acknowledgment of graduating seniors and the showcase of the Senior Boards: photos and written sentiments by each senior. In addition, the closing piece will be Blessing by Katie Moran Bart, a tradition begun during the Chorus’ inaugural 1992-93 season. NJYC warmly invites all alumni to join us in singing. 

 NJYC will hold auditions for the 2024-25 season June 3-12 and welcomes young singers in grades 3-12 to join the Garden State’s premier youth choral program. Audition registration and more information available at https://whartonarts.org/programs/new-jersey-youth-chorus/audition-requirements/

Wharton Arts’ mission is to offer accessible, high quality performing arts education that sparks personal growth and builds inclusive communities.

 Wharton Arts’ vision is for a transformative performing arts education in an inclusive community to be accessible for everyone.

 




