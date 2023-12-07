New Jersey Theatre Alliance Seeks Submissions For Healing Voices Program

Anyone who identifies as a caregiver is invited to submit their writing by January 31, 2024.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards
Interview: Christina Freeman in ELLA ENCHANTED at The Growing Stage in Netcong Photo 3 Interview: Christina Freeman in ELLA ENCHANTED at The Growing Stage in Netcong
The Ballet Arts And Adelphi Orchestra to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December Photo 4 The Ballet Arts And Adelphi Orchestra to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December

New Jersey Theatre Alliance Seeks Submissions For Healing Voices Program

New Jersey professional and family caregivers are invited to submit all forms of creative writing, including  prose, poetry, and theatrical pieces that reflect the theme of caregiving or the personal healing experience. Selected pieces will be woven together by professional theatre artists into an evening of readings celebrating, exploring, and bearing witness to the caregiving experience. 

 

“This is the eighth year of the Healing Voices project, and we are delighted to partner with McCarter Theatre Center, and Premiere Stages,” said John McEwen, Executive Director of the Alliance. “Caregiving and caring for one another is essential to the fabric of our society. Whether someone is a professional health-care worker, a caregiver for a spouse or relative with a disability, or a parent caring for a child, these stories show the incredible compassion and strength of people who spend their time and energy caring for others. The New Jersey Theatre Alliance is proud to be able to support our member theatres in lifting up these important voices through this program.”

 

All entries must be original works and must not have previously been published. All pieces should reflect the theme of caregiving, in whatever way resonates with the writer. Pieces that explore the personal healing experience will also be considered.

 

"Healing Voices showcases deeply personal stories that will resonate with anyone who has persevered through illness, loss, and healing,” said Nick Gandiello of Premiere Stages. “The featured pieces often display acts of grace in a variety of settings; they find both the heartbreak and humor in some of life's biggest challenges. We are honored to help share these exceptional reflections on caregiving."

 

Anyone who identifies as a caregiver is invited to submit their writing by January 31, 2024 at https://njtheatrealliance.org/healing-voices.  

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey to Present THE SNOW QUEEN This Holiday Season Photo
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey to Present THE SNOW QUEEN This Holiday Season

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey will present an elaborately staged reading of The Snow Queen by Hans Christian Andersen on December 16th as part of their new series for young audiences titled Classics for Kids! 

2
New Jersey Ballets NUTCRACKER Nutcracker Dances Into MPAC Beginning This Month Photo
New Jersey Ballet's NUTCRACKER Nutcracker Dances Into MPAC Beginning This Month

New Jersey Ballet's presentation of the holiday favorite Nutcracker comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center this month. Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Bill Irwins One-Man Show ON BECKETT Begins Performances at Two River Theater This Week Photo
Bill Irwin's One-Man Show ON BECKETT Begins Performances at Two River Theater This Week

Don't miss Tony Award-winning actor Bill Irwin's captivating performance in 'On Beckett' at Two River Theater. Experience the beauty of Samuel Beckett's language in this intimate one-man show. Get your tickets now!

4
The Blue Moon Theatre To Present A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS and THE LITTLE TOWN OF CHRISTMA Photo
The Blue Moon Theatre To Present A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS and THE LITTLE TOWN OF CHRISTMAS

Ring in the holidays with a double feature for the whole family! Enjoy 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' and 'The Little Town of Christmas' at The Blue Moon Theatre from December 8-10, 2023. Don't miss this heartwarming and funny holiday show.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More Video
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Video
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances
Reneé Rapp Returns to the MEAN GIRLS Theatre to Sing 'Snow Angel' Video
Reneé Rapp Returns to the MEAN GIRLS Theatre to Sing 'Snow Angel'
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
[POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents [POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents "THE THREE HOLIDAY TENORS"
Presbyterian Church in Westfield (12/09-12/10)Tracker
A Midwinter Night's Dream in New Jersey A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)Tracker
Check Please in New Jersey Check Please
Playhouse 22 (3/09-3/17)
A Little Shakespeare: Love's Labour's Lost in New Jersey A Little Shakespeare: Love's Labour's Lost
Two River Theater (3/02-3/10)
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin in New Jersey Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/17-2/17)
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert in New Jersey Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (4/07-4/07)
Nutcracker with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra in New Jersey Nutcracker with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra
Mayo Performing Arts Center (12/15-12/27)
Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin in New Jersey Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (6/07-6/07)
Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas in New Jersey Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas
Sieminski Theater (12/09-12/09)
Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin in New Jersey Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (6/09-6/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You