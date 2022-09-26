New Jersey Theatre Alliance Launches New Career Accelerator Program

New Jersey Theatre Alliance has announced their new Career Accelerator Program, a 6-month program comprising three part-time, 8-week placements; two with professional theatres and one with New Jersey Theatre Alliance to learn about theatre administration and management in real-world contexts. In addition to learning in the field, fellows will participate in professional development seminars, one-on-one mentoring meetings, and check-ins with the Theatre Alliance Staff.

"This program was developed with a lot of input from our member theatres, young theatre professionals, and university partners and is part of our ongoing commitment to moving the theatre field toward a more just, equitable, accessible, and anti-racist future," said Erica Nagel, Deputy Director of New Jersey Theatre Alliance. Supporting emerging leaders of color through a paid fellowship program is one way that we hope to contribute to the essential work of increasing the diversity of arts leadership in New Jersey. We know there are incredibly talented young people here who are the next visionaries of our field. This program aims to build connections and mutual learning between emerging leaders and the established professional theatre companies in our state."

Marshall Jones, III, Associate Dean for Equity, Associate Professor - Theater, Mason Gross School of the Arts, Rutgers, the State University of NJ, adds, "As a theater professional and educator, I am so proud of this outstanding program on so many levels. First off, it's a great opportunity for emerging leaders of color who have a commitment to the great state of New Jersey. Three lucky individuals have the opportunity to intern with 3 of our member theaters, and most importantly be duly compensated. There's no doubt that the fortunate participants will have their career accelerated."

Interested applicants must identify as an emerging theatre professional and identify as a person of color. Applicants of color who also identify as Trans or non-binary, disabled, or deaf are highly encouraged to apply.

Applicants may be currently enrolled in college, graduated from college, or finished with high school and not attending college. Adults who identify as emerging theatre professionals, such as those seeking a career change later in life are also eligible for this program. The program is not open to currently enrolled high school students.

Up to three Career Accelerator Fellows will be chosen to participate in the program beginning in January 2023. They will be paid $15/hour, receive a $500 travel stipend, and a $500 stipend to support healthcare, childcare, tuition, debt repayment, or other life needs. Fellows will be matched for placements with New Jersey Theatre Alliance member theatres, all of which are committed to creating a learning experience with specific responsibilities, tasks, projects, and structure.

Applications open on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, and are due by October 11, 2022.

Additional requirements and deadlines can be found at https://njtheatrealliance.org/career-accelerator/

About New Jersey Theatre Alliance

Founded in 1981, New Jersey Theatre Alliance was the first statewide service organization for professional, not-for-profit theatre companies in the United States, and is a leader in developing model programs that unite, promote, strengthen, and cultivate professional theatre in New Jersey. Funding for the New Jersey Theatre Alliance, a not-for-profit organization, is provided in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism, New Jersey Historical Commission, and contributions from individuals, corporations, and foundations including Amazon, the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, The Grunin Foundation, The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey, Bank of America, City National Bank, The Shubert Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, OceanFirst Foundation, The Hyde and Watson Foundation, The F.M. Kirby Foundation, E.J. Grassmann Trust, and The Union Foundation.