Bergen County Players to Stage PLAY ON! in February

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bergen County Players, one of America's longest-running little theater companies, is delighted to present Play On!, the fast-paced, laugh-out-loud comedy by Rick Abbot, running February 7 through February 28 at Oradell's Little Firehouse Theatre.

Play On! offers audiences a rare double feature: the play as it's meant to be performed... and the play as it actually is. Showtimes are Friday and Saturday nights at 8 PM and Sundays at 2 PM. Tickets are $30 on Fridays and Saturdays, and $28 on Sundays. They can be purchased online at www.bcplayers.org, by calling 201-261-4200, or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours.

Directed by Lynne Lupfer of Tenafly, Play On! follows a plucky community theater troupe as they desperately attempt to stage a mystery titled Murder Most Foul. The only problem? The imperious playwright keeps changing the script, adding new scenes, new characters, and even a new killer...right up until opening night! The madness unfolds across three acts: A disastrous early rehearsal, a near-catastrophic dress rehearsal, and the actual performance, where everything goes wrong in the most hilarious way possible. From diva meltdowns to technical disasters, the show captures the universal truth that no matter how much rehearsal you have, live theater always finds a way to surprise you.

Rick Abbott is the pen name of American playwright Jack Sharkey, a prolific comedy writer whose work has become a staple of community and regional theaters across the country. Known for his sharp wit, fast-paced farce, and affectionate take on theatrical life, Sharkey wrote dozens of comedies and musicals under several pseudonyms, with Play On! becoming one of his most enduring and frequently produced works.

Lynne Lupfer is a BCP Life Member, past president and member of BCP's Board of Governors whose directing credits include POTUS, Godspell, You Can't Take It with You, Sleeping Beauty, The Mouse That Roared, and The Emperor's New Clothes, among other titles. Some of her many costume design credits include The Story of Velveteen Rabbit, Ragtime: The Musical (Perry Award nomination), Jack & the Beanstalk, and To Kill a Mockingbird. She has also handled set décor for more than 30 sets, including RENT, Master Class, It Shoulda Been You, Barbecue, Clue, Central Park West, Steel Magnolias (Perry Award nomination), The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940, and August: Osage County.

Lupfer states, "Not only does Play On! serve as a tribute to the struggles and dedication found in community theater, but it provides our actors with the challenges of playing a number of layers of complexity. Most of the cast are continually switching in and out of their character's character. One role even hysterically demands three layers of roleplaying."

The cast of Play On! features Patrick Little of Hackensack as stage manager Algernon Manville, and Sharon Little of Hackensack as the long-suffering director Geraldine Dunbar. Andrew Whitney of Ramsey takes on the role of Henry Benish opposite Lori Feiler-Fluger of River Edge as Polly Benish. Adriana Dipple of Demarest brings big laughs as Marla "Smitty" Smith, while Zac Springer of River Edge appears as Saul Watson. Adam Mahonchak of Pompton Lakes steps into the role of Billy Carewe, with Annia Brito Rey of Elmwood Park as Violet Imbry. Rounding out the backstage chaos, Denise Krause of Ridgewood plays lights and sound technician Louise Peary, while Jeanmarie Garver-Gaydos of River Edge appears as Phyllis Montague, the meddling playwright.

Play On! is produced by Michele Roth, with Geri Berhain serving as both assistant director and stage manager. The crew also includes Szczesny Lipinski (Set Design and Construction), Lynne Lupfer and Rita DePinto (Set Décor), Allan Seward (Lighting Designer), Randi Kestin (Lighting Board Operator), Tim Larsen (Sound Designer), Lisa Dahlborg (Sound Board Operator), Olga Garey (Costume Designer), Jody Rozenblit (Dresser), Jennifer Bancks (Property Designer), Tina Marie Ferrara (Property Crew), Michele Roth (Make-up Designer), Katie Lupfer (Hair / Wig Designer), Susan Kaufmann (Backstage Crew), Leon Vaks (Backstage Crew), Matt Newberg (Backstage Crew), Owen Sheridan (Publicity), Kate McManus (Publicity), Kay Koch (Social Media), Chris Nelson (Program Co-Editor), Marci K. Weinstein and Danny Sherwood (Program Notes) and Debbie Zika (Member-at-Large).

Bergen County Players will donate a portion of the 2025-2026 season's proceeds to Joan's Joy Foundation of Hillsdale, New Jersey, which honors the memory of 7-year-old Girl Scout Joan Angela D'Alessandro. The Foundation promotes child safety via programs and provides fun experiences for at-risk children.