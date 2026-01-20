NEC Students to Perform 60s and 70s Hits in GENIUS ON THE CHARTS

NEC students set to bring classic hits to life in GENIUS ON THE CHARTS
In the 1960s and 70s Ray Charles, Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Al Green, Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway, NEC Alum Bernie Worrell, and others challenged the parameters of pop music, writing and producing songs that changed the artistic landscape forever. Hankus Netsky and Ran Blake curate a special concert featuring Contemporary Musical Arts students putting their own creative stamps on adventurous hits and deep cuts from that golden age of American pop and R&B. Genius on the Charts takes place on Tuesday, February 24 at NEC's Jordan Hall. Admission to the 7:30 p.m. performance is free but tickets are required.
Ran Blake has created a unique niche as a composer, performing artist, and educator. With a characteristic mix of spontaneous solos, modern classical tonalities, the great American blues and gospel traditions, and themes from classic Film Noir, Ran's singular sound has earned a dedicated following throughout the world. His dual musical legacy includes nearly 50 albums on some of the world's finest jazz labels, as well nearly five decades as a groundbreaking educator at New England Conservatory.
A multi-instrumentalist, composer, and ethnomusicologist, Hankus Netsky is the Department Advisor of New England Conservatory's Contemporary Musical Arts Department and founder and director of the Klezmer Conservatory Band, an internationally renowned Yiddish music ensemble. He has composed extensively for film, theater and television, collaborated closely with such artists as Itzhak Perlman, Robin Williams, Joel Grey, Theodore Bikel and Robert Brustein, and recorded with a wide range of artists including Ran Blake and Marty Ehrlich among others.
