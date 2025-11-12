New Jersey Symphony to Present ELF IN CONCERT in Newark and Red Bank

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences will bring Elf in Concert to New Jersey this holiday season, with performances at NJPAC in Newark on December 6 at 2 p.m. and the Count Basie Performing Arts Center in Red Bank on December 7 at 2 p.m.

The presentations will feature New Jersey Symphony performing every note of John Debney’s score live to picture as the full film is projected on a large screen.

Directed by Jon Favreau and starring Will Ferrell, Elf follows Buddy, who was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised among Santa’s elves before traveling to New York in search of his father.

Debney, whose work includes The Passion of the Christ, Iron Man 2, The Jungle Book, and Hocus Pocus, expressed his enthusiasm for bringing the score to concert halls, calling the film “a modern classic.”

The concerts will be conducted by Conner Gray Covington.