New Jersey Symphony Presents HOORAY FOR BOLLYWOOD

The performance is on Saturday, May 13.

Apr. 25, 2023  
New Jersey Symphony Presents HOORAY FOR BOLLYWOOD

The New Jersey Symphony has announced its next family concert, "Hooray for Bollywood!" taking place at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, May 13.

The Symphony, led by conductor Vinay Parameswaran, will be joined by acclaimed South Asian musicians for this performance, including prominent sitar player Indrajit Roy-Chowdhury. The program will also feature new arrangements by award-winning pianist, composer and journalist Charu Suri. The show will also include dynamic dance routines and vocal accompaniments by Indian dance and music students from Kulture Kool showcasing the vibrant and intricate movements of Bollywood choreography.

"This concert is a dream come true for me," says Archana Athalye, Director of Kulture Kool and host of this performance. "Indian music in all its genres is so rich, sophisticated and expansive and is deeply embedded in the daily lives of not just the South Asian diaspora but many other cultures all over the world. We are delighted to bring the vibrant music of an entire sub-continent in a new and exciting format through this concert."

This unique performance will feature beloved Bollywood songs from classic films, including "Tere Mere Milan ki Ye Raina" from Abhimaan, as well as popular contemporary hits like "Dholida" from Love Yatri and "Rang De Basanti" from the film of the same name. The audience will take a tour of the musical traditions across the many regions of India and will be transported to the magical world of Bollywood in an afternoon of vibrant and colorful traditions as they witness the fusion of traditional Indian music with Western orchestration.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Vinay Parameswaran and Kulture Kool to bring this exciting and unique performance to the stage," said Erin Lunsford Norton, Vice President of Artistic Planning at the New Jersey Symphony. "The fusion of Indian music and Western orchestration is a testament to the power of music to unite people across cultures and borders."




