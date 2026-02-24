Carolyn Dorfman Dance Returns To White Eagle Hall In Jersey City

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jersey City Theater Center will present a multidisciplinary experience that bridges continents, cultures, and generations: Where Deep Waters Cross, featuring Carolyn Dorfman Dance in collaboration with Jersey City Poet Laureate Rashad Wright. The rescheduled performance takes place Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 7:30 PM at White Eagle Hall, 335-337 Newark Avenue, Jersey City.

Where Deep Waters Cross is a stirring tapestry of movement and language that weaves together African American and Jewish histories-stories marked by exile, resilience, survival, and rebirth. Drawing from the Middle Passage and the Holocaust, the work honors two communities shaped by profound trauma and extraordinary strength. This evocative performance uplifts shared humanity while celebrating cultural specificity, difference, and dignity.

Through the powerful choreography of Carolyn Dorfman, the poetic voice of Rashad Wright, the work invites audiences to reflect on the past, reckon with the present, and imagine a more compassionate future.

"This collaboration reminds us that art is where truth gathers, where we confront the deepest wounds of history and discover the threads that bind us," said Olga Levina, Executive Producer of Jersey City Theater Center. "Carolyn and Rashad create a space where dance and poetry become a healing force-an invitation to see one another fully, across cultures, across time, and across lived experience. JCTC is honored to present work that turns remembrance into connection and dialogue into hope."

"Art has the power to carry stories that are too great for words alone," said Carolyn Dorfman. "By weaving movement with Rashad's poetry, we're not just recounting history-we're activating it. This performance asks us to feel, to question, and to imagine how we might build a more humane world by truly seeing one another."