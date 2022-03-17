New Jersey Symphony Presents Beethoven's Complete Piano Concertos With Inon Barnatan

Pianist Inon Barnatan returns to New Jersey Symphony stages to perform all five of Beethoven's piano concertos across two programs and four performances in one weekend, March 31-April 3. Music Director Xian Zhang conducts.

BBC Music Magazine has praised Barnatan's performances of the Beethoven concertos, writing that the pianist's approach "has a way of directing the ear straight to the music's heart."

Performances of Beethoven's Piano Concertos Nos. 1 and 5, "Emperor," take place March 31 at 1:30 pm at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark and April 1 at 8 pm at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick.

The weekend continues with Beethoven's Piano Concertos Nos. 2, 3 and 4 on April 2 at 8 pm at NJPAC in Newark and April 3 at 3 pm at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown.

Tickets are available online at njsymphony.org or by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476).

Barnatan replaces Louis Lortie, the weekend's originally scheduled soloist, at the piano for the Beethoven concerto cycle. On the advice of his doctors, Lortie is unable to travel to New Jersey following a leg injury.

A New Jersey Symphony audience favorite, Barnatan most recently appeared with Zhang and the Symphony in a performance of Florence Price's Piano Concerto, released in May 2021 as part of the Symphony's EMERGE concert film trilogy produced by DreamPlay Films and available on demand at njsymphony.org/emerge.

All New Jersey Symphony performances follow safety measures in partnership with the venues and based on the guidance provided by the CDC and the State of New Jersey.

More information is available at njsymphony.org/beethoven.

Concert Programs

Beethoven's Piano Concertos Nos. 1 & 5

Thursday, March 31, at 1:30 pm | New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark

Friday, April 1, at 8 pm | State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick

Xian Zhang conductor

Inon Barnatan piano

New Jersey Symphony

Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 1

Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5, "Emperor"

* * *

Beethoven's Piano Concertos Nos. 2, 3 & 4

Saturday, April 2, at 8 pm | New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark

Sunday, April 3, at 3 pm | Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown

Xian Zhang conductor

Inon Barnatan piano

New Jersey Symphony

Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 2

Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3

Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4

