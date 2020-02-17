New Jersey Repertory Company Will Present The World Premiere of THE PROMOTION

New Jersey Repertory Company, located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch, will present the world premiere of The Promotion by Joe Giovannetti from March 5-April 5, 2020. Directed by Evan Bergman, the play stars John Caliendo, Phillip Clark, Chantal Jean-Pierre, and Sophia Parola.

Trish and Josh are coworkers and good friends. When they're both up for the same promotion, they're pushed to their limits. Just how far are they willing to go to get ahead? A comedy about surviving in this dog-eat-dog world of business.

Tickets, Subscriptions, Reservations

The Promotion runs March 5 - April 5, 2020. Previews are Thursday and Friday, March 5 and 6 at 8:00 PM, and Saturday, March 7 at 3:00 PM. A special talk-back with the playwright and director will be held after the first preview, Thursday, March 5. Opening night with reception is Saturday, March 7 at 8:00 PM. Regular performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 PM; Saturdays at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM; Sundays at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $55 (opening night with reception, $65; premium seating + $5). Annual subscriptions are $225 per person. 3-show Flex Passes are $120 per person. For tickets or additional information, call 732-229-3166 or visit www.njrep.org.

NJ Rep's Main Stage Series of six new plays is supported by The Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, The Stone Foundation of New Jersey, the Darien Family Fund, the National New Play Network, the Investors Foundation, OceanFirst Foundation, and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.





