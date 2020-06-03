New Jersey Repertory Company Seeks Fire Escape Play Submissions

New Jersey Repertory Company, located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch, is seeking submissions for an outdoor play series that will take place on the fire escapes of West End Arts Center, 132 West End Avenue in Long Branch.

NJ Rep closed its season on March 13 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. As part of its current strategy, NJ Rep plans on resuming its main stage season next spring, with the understanding that flexibility is necessary and that the ever-changing impact of the pandemic will ultimately dictate whether this projected opening is accelerated or delayed further.

NJ Rep's West End Arts Center has fire escapes that offer the opportunity for innovative thinking and the possibility of presenting plays outdoors sooner, with both audiences and actors engaged in social distancing.

The theater is soliciting the submission of 30-45 minute plays or musicals that are newly written and previously unproduced, and that can be staged on a multilevel fire escape. Playwrights should keep in mind that cast size is limited to 1-3 actors and performers will be on separate levels with separate entrances and there will be no physical contact. Audiences will sit in their cars or in safely distanced and designated spaces with portable seats.

The theater is planning that the fire escape plays will become a part of its ongoing programming, so there is no deadline at this time.

Plays should be submitted electronically to njrep@njrep.org and should contain a full script, cast breakdown and a brief synopsis.

Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You