New Jersey Performing Arts Center Will Present Chick Corea: The Spanish Heart Quartet with Special Guest Ruben Blades

New Jersey Performing Arts center (NJPAC) presents Chick Corea: The Spanish Heart Quartet with Special Guest Ruben Blades on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.



Welcome to Chick Corea's brand new Spanish Heart Quartet, the flamenco-charged band of Latin rhythm masters! Keyboardist, composer and bandleader Chick Corea is a DownBeat Hall of Famer and NEA Jazz Master, with an astounding 23 GRAMMY® wins in addition to a number of Latin GRAMMY® Awards. From straight-ahead to avant-garde, bebop to jazz-rock fusion, Chick has touched an astonishing number of musical bases since performing with the genre-shattering bands of Miles Davis.



Since he first played with the Spanish Flamenco guitar legend Paco de Lucia, Chick has built a deep catalog of Latin jazz brilliance, beginning with his modern-classic song "Spain," and the world-groove inspired first Return to Forever album, featuring "Sometime Ago / La Fiesta."



They'll be joined by the GRAMMY® Award-winning Panamanian singer, songwriter, actor and activist Rubén Blades, whose lyrical sophistication has made him a legend of salsa.



Tickets to see Chick Corea are On-Sale, Friday, March 6th at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





