Neil LaBute's TEN X TEN Presented Live On Stage

Courtesy of acclaimed playwright Neil LaBute, comes a regional premiere of ten x ten, live on stage! This vibrant staged reading weekend kicks off Black Box PAC's #SaveOurStages 2021-2022 Season, 10/14-10/17.

LaBute's riveting collection of interconnected monologues provides a cross-generational mosaic of what it's like to be alive in America today. This reading features the talents of Stacy Cancelarich, Michael Gardiner, Danielle MacMath, Sean Mannix, Maggie Danielli Pecorino, Conrad Rippy, Lisa Tiger, plus more, and directed by Matt Okin.

Black Box PAC is located at 49 E Palisade Ave in Englewood, NJ - just over the George Washington Bridge. Tickets can be reserved at www.BlackBoxPAC.com where you can learn more about the other cutting-edge events at BBPAC.