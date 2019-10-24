NJSO is Accepting Applications For 2020 NJSO Edward T. Cone Composition Institute

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra is accepting applications for the 2020 NJSO Edward T. Cone Composition Institute through February 14. A multifaceted program that promotes new music and emerging composers, the Institute offers four composers the opportunity to have their music performed by the NJSO and participate in in-depth sessions with industry leaders, July 13-18 on the Princeton University campus.

The Institute is open to university composition students or composers in the early stages of their professional careers. The application form, eligibility requirements and Institute details are available at njsymphony.org/institute.

Composers will hear their works in rehearsal and performance, participate in masterclasses with Institute Director Steven Mackey and receive musical and practical feedback from NJSO musicians and guest conductor Ludovic Morlot. Career-development opportunities with industry leaders will provide the composers with insight into how to get their music published and performed. The NJSO will present participants' works in concert on July 18 at 8 pm at Richardson Auditorium.

"The Cone Institute is really unique," Mackey says. "It provides a lot of time for the students to work with the orchestra. I think what separates the Cone Institute from many of its peer opportunities is its holistic vision of the composer and [the way we help] composers build their careers so their music is heard. There are sessions with industry leaders, publishers and radio stations [about practical topics] that will be important for a composer's career."

The Institute is tuition-free; housing on the campus of Princeton University and on-campus meals are provided. The NJSO will reimburse participants up to $250 towards travel costs.

The NJSO Edward T. Cone Composition Institute grew out of reading sessions the Orchestra has held with Princeton University graduate students biennially for more than a decade. The Institute celebrates its namesake Cone's legacy as both a composer and a Princeton University professor.

A collaboration between the NJSO and Princeton University Department of Music, the Institute is generously funded in part by the Edward T. Cone Foundation and Princeton University.

For more information, contact Cassandra Mueller, NJSO Artistic Operations Coordinator, at cmueller@njsymphony.org or 973.735.1740.

Major underwriting support for the NJSO Edward T. Cone Composition Institute is generously provided by the Edward T. Cone Foundation and Princeton University.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You