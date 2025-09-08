NJPAC 2025 TD James Moody Jazz Festival to Feature Christian McBride, Andra Day, Ledisi, Chuck D & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has announced the lineup for the 14th annual TD James Moody Jazz Festival, running November 8–23, 2025.

Sponsored in part by TD Bank and co-curated by NJPAC Jazz Advisor Christian McBride, this year’s festival will unite world-class musicians, poets, and hip-hop legends in performances that spotlight jazz’s deep ties to activism and social justice. Tickets range from free to $79 and are available at njpac.org/jazz.

Festival highlights include McBride leading his Big Band with special guests Andra Day, José James, and Ledisi; Arturo Sandoval in a solo concert; hip-hop icons Chuck D, Rakim, and Slick Rick joining forces with leading poets for the return of Represent!; and bassist Stanley Clarke and guitarist Stanley Jordan headlining separate evenings. Cuban singer-songwriter Carlos Varela, the “Poet of Havana,” will also appear with Diana Fuentes. Other featured performers include Savion Glover, Rachael Price and Vilray, Omar Sosa, George Cables, and the finalists of the 14th Annual Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition.

“Jazz has always been an art form strengthened by collaboration and the counterpoint of different rhythms coming together,” said John Schreiber, NJPAC President and CEO. “That spirit defines this year’s TD James Moody Jazz Festival.”

Christian McBride added, “This is going to be another all-star, can’t-miss Moody Festival. Our goal is to ensure audiences always hear some of their favorites—and always discover new music to fall in love with.”

The 2025 festival will present performances across multiple Newark venues, including NJPAC, Bethany Baptist Church, Newark Public Library, Clement’s Place, and the Feldman Middleton Community Center. Events include free community concerts, family programming, and educational initiatives in addition to mainstage shows.

2025 TD James Moody Jazz Festival

Dates: November 8–23, 2025

Venues: Multiple locations throughout Newark, NJ (including NJPAC, Bethany Baptist Church, Clement’s Place, and more)

Tickets: Free–$79 | 1.888.GO.NJPAC | njpac.org/jazz