NJPAC Performances-Your Summer Just Got Better with Top Shows

Shows at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) offer performances to suit every entertainment taste and style from music and dance to family programming and so much more. We had the pleasure of attending a captivating one-night-only presentation of Murder Night in Blood Forest by the hit podcast “Welcome to Night Vale.” The company is currently on tour in major cities across the US. The production was held in the Center’s Victoria Theater on Thursday, July 10th. The audience was filled with fans of the Welcome to Night Vale podcast along with newcomers to their entertainment.

In this premiere live show, the beloved former teen militia member Tamika Flynn joins with friends and former classmates for the annual celebration of ravens, crows, and all corvid birds. But there’s a human murderer on the loose who is slaying the guests of the party. Can the mystery be solved before there are more tragedies? The clever and intriguing presentation had plenty of humor and the opportunity for audience participation.

The group of performers were remarkable and brought the vibrant show to life on the Newark stage. They included Cecil Baldwin, Symphony Sanders and top surprise guest stars. The special musical guest, as “The Weather” was the personable and talented singer and guitarist, Al Olender. Live music was also performed by Disparition, the solo project of Booklynite, Jon Bernstein.

There are plenty of shows coming up at NJPAC that we want our readers to know about. The Center is in the heart of the city's vibrant arts district with lots of mass transit options available for guests. Here are just a few exciting entertainment options!

horizon sounds of the city– This enormously popular free summer concert series is held on the promenade just in front of the Center. There are more shows on the schedule in July and August.

KEM with special guest Melanie Fiona on July 18th

Chicago on July 25

Bronco on Aug 1

Mo Amer El Oso Palestino Tour on August 9th

Beres Hammond & Friends featuring Marcia Griffiths and Baby Cham on August 16

Learn about these shows this summer and many more by visiting New Jersey Performing Arts Center | NJPAC

When you are in the neighborhood or visiting NJPAC for a performance, check out NICO Bar & Kitchen on premises for a convivial dining experience with delectable cuisine. Visit: NICO Kitchen + Bar - NJPAC

Photo Credit: Donell Woodson