NJPAC Launches Virtual Professional Development Classes

NJPAC's Arts Education launches a variety of virtual professional development classes online. There is a range of live cast workshops that can inspire, educate, and reinvigorate one's teaching strategies! NJPAC is offering 4 two-part workshops that are facilitated by content experts and master teachers that immerse the student in a collaborative, online environment with their peers.



Thanks to the generous support of our Mars Wrigley, Panasonic, TD Charitable Foundation, Turrell Fund, Wolf Trap, and the Victoria Foundation., NJPAC is excited to offer these workshops as a "pay what you can" opportunity.



Comments from participants



"I loved the interaction, homework, Google Drive access to documents used in the training. It inspired me to learn more. I really liked the presenters style. He was fun, layed back and encouraged participation. He made us feel at ease, included and he made it fun. I really enjoyed it." = Early Childhood Educator teaching in Everett, Washington, their first NJPAC PD



"Access to PD like this without having to travel is amazing. I am very thankful for it." - K-12 teacher working in New Mexico, and their first NJPAC PD



Doug Goodkin's Jazz Improvisation for All Ages Livecast

Presenter:

Doug Goodkin

Date:

This is a two-part workshop!

Tuesday, April 7 @ 3-4:30PM

Wednesday, April 8, @ 3-4:30PM

Price:

Pay what you can ($75 per person is suggested)



Moving Through Science Livecast

Presenter:

Kimberli Boyd

Date:

This is a two-part workshop!

Thursday, April 23 @ 10-11:30AM

Friday, April 24 @ 10-11:30AM

Price:

Pay what you can ($75 per person is suggested)

Ticket link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/moving-through-science-livecast-registration-101570357674



Bars! Connecting to History Through Hip Hop Songwriting Livecast

Presenter:

Bomani Armah

Date:

This is a two-part workshop!

Thursday, April 23 @ 1:30-3PM

Friday, April 24 @ 1:30-3PM

Price:

Pay what you can ($75 per person is suggested)

Ticket Link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bars-connecting-to-history-through-hip-hop-songwriting-livecast-registration-101571348638



Digital Storytelling: Photography as a Tool for Writing Across the Curriculum

Presenter:

Paige Whelan

Date:

This is a two-part workshop!

Thursday, Apr 30 @ 1:30-3PM

Friday, May 1 @ 1:30-3PM

Price:

Pay what you can ($75 per person is suggested)

Ticket Link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/digital-storytelling-photography-as-a-writing-tool-livecast-registration-101579735724



NJPAC suspended performances on and off its campus on March 13, in response to city and state guidelines prohibiting large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. The Arts Center is in plans to reopen its offices on May 11th and resume its in-person arts education and community engagement programs wherever possible then. Performances on its stages are slated to recommence on June 1.



For more information and updates about the Arts Center's response to the coronavirus pandemic, please visit NJPAC's website.







