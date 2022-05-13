NJ Symphony Musicians Take Center Stage For Mozart And Vivaldi Works

New Jersey Symphony musicians take center stage for works by Mozart and Vivaldi led by Music Director Xian Zhang, June 2-5. Associate Concertmaster Brennan Sweet and Assistant Principal Viola Elzbieta Weyman perform Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante for Violin and Viola; Assistant Principal Flute/Piccolo Kathleen Nester performs Vivaldi's Piccolo Concerto in C Major, RV 443.

The program also features Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 4, "Italian"; and Rossini's Overture to L'italiana in Algeri.

Performances take place June 2 at 1:30 pm at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark; June 3 at 8 pm at Richardson Auditorium in Princeton and June 5 at 3 pm at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick.

Tickets are available online at njsymphony.org or by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476).

All New Jersey Symphony performances follow safety measures in partnership with the venues and based on the guidance provided by the CDC and the State of New Jersey.

More information is available at njsymphony.org.

Mozart & Mendelssohn

Thursday, June 2, at 1:30 pm | New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark

Friday, June 3, at 8 pm | Richardson Auditorium in Princeton

Sunday, June 5, at 3 pm | State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick

Xian Zhang conductor

Brennan Sweet violin

Elzbieta Weyman viola

Kathleen Nester piccolo

New Jersey Symphony

Rossini Overture to L'italiana in Algeri

Mozart Sinfonia Concertante for Violin and Viola

Vivaldi Piccolo Concerto in C Major, RV 443

Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4, "Italian"