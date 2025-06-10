NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Wharton Community Players

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wharton Community Players will present Next to Normal with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, June 20-22, in the Wharton Black Box Theater located at 60 Locust Avenue in Berkeley Heights. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students and seniors, available at the door or online. This production is recommended for audiences 13 years of age and up.

Dad's an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling bipolar disorder for 16 years. Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family's story with love, sympathy, and heart. Winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score, this intimate story of an American family is sure to move and inspire. Next to Normal is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Said Wharton Arts Director of Theater Arts Timothy Maureen Cole, "Directing Next to Normal is not just about staging a musical—it's about holding space for grief, hope, and raw humanity. It's a journey through the fragility of the mind and the resilience of love, told with unflinching honesty and aching beauty. Working alongside such extraordinary actors and musicians has made this process not only possible, but profoundly meaningful. It's been amazing bringing this musical to life and we can't wait to share it with the community."

Post-show talkbacks, sponsored by the Kimberly Anne Wilson Foundation, will follow each performance with WCP cast members, director, and a panel of mental health professionals from community partner organizations, including Peace of Mind Counseling, Compassionate Mental Health Services, Mental Health Association of NJ, MyHope Therapy Services, Zarabi Psychological Health, and Sandplay for Healing. Audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions of the panelists and engage in conversation surrounding the themes explored in Next to Normal and the impact on the audience.

"I am truly honored to present Wharton Community Players' powerful production of Next to Normal,” said Wharton Performing Arts School Director Deb Joyal. “Thanks to the generous support of the Kimberly Anne Wilson Foundation, we are offering audiences something even more impactful: post-show conversations that deepen the experience. By partnering with local mental health professionals, Wharton Arts is using the transformative power of the arts to educate, inspire, and spark honest dialogue about mental health. It's a meaningful reminder that our stage is more than a place for performance—it's a space for connection, compassion, and community."

A tuition-free program at the Wharton Performing Arts School, WCP is the first and only community theater program in Berkeley Heights. For more information, visit WhartonArts.org.

