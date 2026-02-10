NEW WORKS WEEKEND to Premiere 10 Short Plays in Somers Point

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

SPQR Stage Company will host a two-day “New Works Weekend” that includes 10 original short plays making their world premieres at Studio;Space in Somers Point, Feb. 21 and 22, with the option to livestream on Feb. 21.

This unique festival provides the opportunity for novice and professional playwrights to have their works shown to live audiences for the first time, hosted by SPQR Artistic Director and award-winning playwright Bill Sterritt.

“Displaying new work in front of a live audience is unbelievingly important to the playwriting process,” said Sterritt. “It’s actually a very essential part of the development of a story. It allows them to better shape the storyline. It’s a unique and valuable opportunity for playwrights as they get an immediate response from a live audience which helps them know what works and what may not.”

Performed as staged readings by local actors Justine Harrison, John Alvarez and Chikita Wallace, each play is approximately 10 minutes long. Writers from across the country submitted works for consideration in the festival. Those chosen from “Not Jersey” are from places around the country and locally, or “New Jersey,” Ventnor, Ocean City, Linwood, Mays Landing, Cape May, and Cape May County.

The 10 plays and playwrights included in New Works Weekend are:

“A Small Actor” by F.J. Hartland: No small role.

“Guardian Angel Blues” by Dave Doster: A therapist’s patient claims to be a guardian angel.

“Mr. Bunny” by Hugh McKay: A children’s book author faces terrifying censorship.

“A Pointless Jester” by Rand Hughes: The struggles of a corporate clown,

“Balloon Release” by Keith Whalen: A woman’s son tries to reach his late father in the heavens.

“Lucky Numbers” by Sam Sardina, Mays Landing: Thinking he’s won the lottery, a man quits his job.

“Hola Papi” by James O’Hara, Cape May Court House: The strangest family reconciliation known to man.

“Diagonals” by James Landau, Linwood: A man and woman explore loneliness while connecting at an art gallery.

“Don’t Get Up” by Tom Chin, Ocean City: A married couple examine their fears in the night.

“Anticipation” by Heidi Mae, Ventnor: Newlyweds await a little blue pill breakthrough.

Performances are 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 21 and 22, at Studio;Space, 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point. Tickets are $20 (cash) at the door. Saturday’s performance will also be live streamed for $20.