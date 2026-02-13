NEC to Present John McNeil Memorial Concert Honoring the Longtime NEC Faculty Member

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New England Conservatory will present The John McNeil Memorial Concert, featuring NEC faculty, students, and alumni in performances honoring the longtime NEC faculty member, who passed away in 2024. Faculty and alumni performers include saxophonist Allan Chase, pianist Frank Carlberg, saxophonist Jerry Bergonzi, pianist Randy Ingram, pianist Ethan Iverson, trumpeter Jason Palmer, pianist Mark Shilansky, vocalist Allegra Levy, saxophonist Noah Preminger, trumpeter David Adewumi, trumpeter Mark Tipton, and saxophonist Jeremy Udden.

The concert is on Monday, February 23, 7:30 p.m. at Jordan Hall. Admission is free. For information visit necmusic.edu.



McNeil's life and career will be celebrated in two other events on Monday, February 23: Memories of John McNeil (Williams Hall, 2-4 p.m.) invites attendees to reflect on McNeil's music and teaching. John McNeil's Teaching of Jazz Improvisation (Williams Hall, 4-6 p.m.) features NEC Alum Ryan Nielsen discussing the textbook he wrote with McNeil, The Classroom Guide to Jazz Improvisation, published by Oxford University Press in 2024.



McNeil joined the NEC faculty in 1981 and had a reputation for encouraging his students to establish an emotional connection to their playing, and to develop a strong personal style. McNeil died on September 27, 2024, at age 76, from complications related to the genetic neuromuscular disease CMT.



John McNeil was one of the most influential trumpet players of his generation. He first gained widespread recognition as a member of the Horace Silver Quintet, with which he toured North America and Europe in the late 1970s. McNeil also worked with the Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra and performed with Gerry Mulligan, Art Pepper, and Milt Hinton, among others. In 2016, the Festival of New Trumpet Music in New York recognized McNeil with its Award of Recognition. McNeil graduated from the University of Portland in 1971 and attended graduate school at the University of Miami, where he studied with Jerry Coker, before moving to New York. McNeil led his own groups beginning in 1978 and toured North America, Europe, and Australia. His nine recordings for the SteepleChase label feature such players as Dave Liebman, Billy Hart, Tom Harrell, and Richie Beirach. Live, McNeil's performances included such sought-after sidemen as Mulgrew Miller, Hal Galper, Rufus Reid, and saxophonist Bill Evans. In the mid-1990s, McNeil formed a unique group with saxophonist Kenny Berger and recorded the critically acclaimed albums Hip Deep and Brooklyn Ritual. His recordings can be found on the SteepleChase, Brownstone, Synergy, and Omnitone labels. In addition to his work as a performer, McNeil was in demand as a writer, record producer, and arranger of music in all styles for ensembles large and small.



Photo credit: Eldon Phillips