Music Mountain Theatre Presents LOUIS, KATIE, AND PATRICK Concert

Music Mountain Theatre presents Louis, Katie & Patrick, a Cabaret show featuring the vocal stylings of Louis Palena and Katie Rochon. Louis Palena is the co-artistic director at Music Mountain Theatre and an accomplished performer. MMT audiences may remember Katie as Ulla in The Producers more recently Sibella in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder. The evening wouldn't be complete without the music accompaniment by Patrick Tice-Carroll who is our amazing band leader each year for our Big Band Christmas Concert. Get ready for some Broadway hits as well as some of their favorite Jazz standards.

All concerts will be performed live without in house audience, and broadcast out onto YouTube for you to view. We at MMT take the safety of our performers, patrons, and staff very seriously and we are taking great measures to ensure a sanitized & healthy environment with the hopes that one day soon we will be able to welcome you back to our theatre and provide you with the entertainment, education and enrichment we are all missing so dearly. So please join us for a 2020 Summer concert series and thank you for your continued support.

The concert will be presented on Saturday July 25th at 3:00 PM. Tickets are $25 per household. You will receive viewing information the day of the event. To order tickets, see the list of upcoming concerts or for more information, visit our website at www.musicmountaintheatre.org or call 609 397 3337.

