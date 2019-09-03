Morris Choral Society to Sing in 18th Annual Ceremony Of Remembrance of September 11th

Members of the Morris Choral Society under the musical direction of Jason Tramm will perform the National Anthem to commence Morris County's 18th Annual Remembrance of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against our nation on Sunday September 8, 2019 at 6:00 PM at the Morris County 9/11 Memorial located on West Hanover Avenue, Parsippany in New Jersey. The ceremony will take place rain or shine, and everyone is cordially invited to attend.

Together with the Bethel Church of Morristown Ensemble, the Police Pipes and Drums of Morris County and Michael DelVecchio of Bugles Across America - the Morris Choral Society is honored to participate in a musical program featuring beloved hymns and anthems to accompany the reflections and key note address which annually honors all who died on September 11, 2001 and accompanies the ceremonial reading of names of the 64 Morris County residents and the 15 members of Engine 54 who lost their lives in America's great tragedy.

A march with color guard will process up West Hanover Avenue to the 9/11 Memorial and precede the ceremony, led by police, fire, rescue and emergency personnel from across Morris County. Flag bearer Expedito C. Santillan, father of the late Maria Theresa Santillan of Morris Plains who perished on 9/11, will lead the march.

The observance will include a special invocation by Pastor Sidney Williams of Morristown's Bethel AME Church, a lighting of candles, a 21-gun salute, reflections by Morris County leadership, represented by Doug Cabana, Freeholder Director, Deputy Freeholder Director Heather J. Darling and Freeholder Thomas J. Mastrangelo.

This year's keynote speakers are Honor (Crowther) Fagan and Alison Crowther, mother and sister of the late Welles Crowther, the 24-year-old rookie investment banker who was credited with helping at least 10 people escape in several trips up and down stairwells, before perishing alongside a group of New York City firefighters.

Welles was working on the 104th floor of the South Tower at WTC when the attacks occurred on 9/11. Using training he received as a volunteer firefighter in his hometown, he rescued other workers trapped in the burning tower. Welles was last seen working with members of the FDNY just before the South Tower collapsed. Welles became known as the "Man in the Red Bandana'' for the red handkerchief he wore as a protective mask while taking on the role of rescuer. His story has been told in the documentary film, Man in the Red Bandana. A 1999 alumni of Boston College, Welles has been posthumously named an honorary New York City firefighter; and his efforts were cited by President Barack Obama in the 2014 dedication of the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

The 18th Annual Morris County Ceremony of Remembrance of September 11, 2001 will conclude with closing remarks by Larry Ragonese and the Morris Choral Society leading the assembly in "America the Beautiful".

For the complete program and more information visit Morris County Remembers 9/11

Photo Credit: Vincent Marchese





