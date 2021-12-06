Morris Choral Society to Present Annual Holiday Concert

The Morris Choral Society returns to live performances with its Annual Holiday Spectacular "Tidings of Comfort and Joy" on Sunday, December 19, 3:00 PM at the United Methodist Church on the Green in Morristown. Under the baton of Music Director R. Wayne Walters, the chorus will perform seasonal favorites including "O Magnum Mysterium" by Toma Luis De Victoria, "God Rest You Merry Gentlemen," and the gospel rock favorite "Angels Was A-Shoutin' on Christmas Morn." The popular sextet Express Male will also perform seasonal favorites such as "We Three Kings," "Here We Come A-Wassailing," and "The Cradle Hymn," and other songs. The concert will once again include the very popular audience sing-along.

The Morris Choral Society has been recognized by Morris Arts as an Outstanding Arts Organization and has performed alongside famous musicians such as jazz legend Dave Brubeck and beloved singer Judy Collins. In addition to performing for enthusiastic audiences in New Jersey, the chorus has toured England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France, Italy, Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic. Funding has been made possible in part by Morris Arts through the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State. Donations to the chorus are always welcomed.

Music Director Wayne Walters was Director Emeritus of the Morris Choral Society, returning to the podium for the 49th concert season. The founder of the chorus, Mr. Walters studied under Sergius Kagen at the Julliard School and holds degrees from Wilkes University and from the College of New Jersey. He was a music educator in the New Jersey Public Schools for 36 years, a member of the faculty at FDU and an adjunct professor at St. Elizabeth University. He has received many honors for his work including the selection of "Master Choral Music Teacher" by the NJ Music Educators Association and "Outstanding Professional in the Arts" by the Arts Council of the Morris Area. As a professional bass-baritone, Mr. Walters has performed in concert, recital, oratorio, opera, and musical comedy throughout the United States and Europe.

"I am honored to return to the role of Artistic Director and Conductor for the Morris Choral Society," said Mr. Walters. "This holiday concert has become a favorite over the years and we have put together a program that we know everyone will enjoy. After a challenging year due to the pandemic, it is exciting to return to a live performance."

Accompanying the chorus is pianist Michael Shane Wittenburg who is a highly regarded conductor, soloist, and orchestral player. His extensive credits include performances with the celebrated Ensemble Tremblay, Amore Opera, Hudson Valley Chorale, and the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera. He holds degrees from the Eastman School of Music and has studied with Henry Charles Smith, David Effron, Dr. Steven Bird and Michael Jinbo.

The church hopes that all attendees be vaccinated, maintain a 6-foot social distance and requires masks to be worn at all times. Tickets are available through the Morris Choral Society website at www.morrischoralsociety.org or at the Morristown United Methodist Church, 50 South Park Place, on December 19. For more information, call 908-459-5223 or visit the Morris Choral Society website.