Mile Square Theatre Announces 7TH INNING STRETCH: FROM THE DUGOUT Featuring Stage and Screen Stars

Mile Square Theatre, Hudson County, NJ's leading professional theatre, brings its 17th annual celebration of theatre and baseball into living rooms and bleacher seats all across the country with 7th Inning Stretch: from the dugout.

Since 2003-in celebration of Hoboken's historical claim as the birthplace of baseball-MST has commissioned some of America's most celebrated playwrights to create short work on the theme of baseball. This year, with baseball stadiums and theatres empty, MST Artistic Director Chris O'Connor is rounding up a team of audience-favorites to create an evening full of sketches, short plays, musical acts, and other baseball-related content that will be available for streaming online.

"Our theatre is shuttered due to the pandemic, but it's giving us an opportunity to reimagine The Stretch on the online platform," says O'Connor. "The event is a labor of love for MST and we're going to miss working on The Stretch in our space, but it's been fun to come up with such a variety of material for 7th Inning Stretch: from the dugout. This is a critical fundraising event for us as well, so 'the show must go on,' so to speak. We're facing an unprecedented challenge in sustaining our organization through the pandemic, so hopefully the proceeds from The Stretch will provide some relief."

This year's artists include Gary Kroeger ("Saturday Night Live"), Michael Emerson ("Person of Interest," "Lost"), Thomas Lennon ("Reno 911"), Jim Vallance (Songwriter: Summer of '69; What About Love), Elizabeth Ward Land (CBS's "The Good Fight; Amazing Grace on Broadway), Matt Lawler (ABC's "The Family"), Ellen Lancaster (The Visit on Broadway), Catherine Porter (Next to Normal on Broadway), Matt Bittner (Present Laughter on Broadway), Ray McAnally (Daily Fiber; "Modern Family"), Adam Ottavino (New York Yankees), Kevin Short (Metropolitan Opera's Porgy and Bess), Stacey Dana Scotte (HBO's "Succession"), Barbara Pitts McAdams (Tectonic Theatre's Laramie Project), Ames McNamara (ABC's "The Conners"), Matilda Lawler (The Ferryman on Broadway), Joseph Gallo (MST's My Italy Story; Long Gone Daddy), Mia Randall, and more!

7th Inning Stretch: from the dugout, presented online by Mile Square Theatre

Friday, June 19th at 7 pm (all times EST)

Saturday, June 20th at 3 pm and 7 pm

Sunday, June 21st @ 3 pm

Tickets are available at: www.milesquaretheatre.org

Pay-What-You-Will Virtual Tickets start at $20

