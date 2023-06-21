Middletown Arts Center Presents THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, June 14-23

The SpongeBob MusicalÂ is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and a book by Kyle Jarrow.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

The MAC Players at the Middletown Arts Center make a splash this summer withÂ The SpongeBob Musical, a stunning, all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show runningÂ over two weekends, July 14â€“16 and July 21â€“23.

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. A delight for audiences young and old,Â The SpongeBob MusicalÂ is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and a book by Kyle Jarrow.

The SpongeBob MusicalÂ features original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau.

The MAC Players production ofÂ The SpongeBob MusicalÂ is directed by Jim Devivo with musical direction by Melanie Colby and choreography direction by Samantha Amaral.Â The play stars Joseph Bryant (SpongeBob SquarePants), Victoria Keiser (Sandy Cheeks), Sal Racioppi (PatrickÂ Star), Colleen Gilgan (Pearl Krabs), Justin Jajalla (Eugene Krabs), Aidan Panno (Squidward Q. Tentacles), Sean Ferguson (Sheldon Plankton), Mads Ferguson (Karen The Computer) and Aidan Falzon (Patchy The Pirate).

Ticket prices range from $12.50â€“$30 for adults and $12.50â€“22.50 for students/seniors with reserved seating. Purchase tickets online at middletownarts.org or call the MAC Box Office at 732.706.4100. The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street, Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the station-metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends.




