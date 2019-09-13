Meet Hugh Jackman With Two Tickets To His World Tour At The Prudential Center!

You and a guest will have the incredible opportunity to meet Hugh Jackman during his 2019 World Tour when it stops in New Jersey at the Prudential Center on October 6th!

The Man. The Music. The Show. will see Jackman performing hit songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables and more from Broadway and film, accompanied by a live orchestra. The tour is produced by AEG Presents and TEG-Dainty.

The tour kicked off with 12 shows across Europe and the UK beginning Monday, May 13th in Hamburg, Germany at Barclaycard Arena, with stops in Amsterdam, Paris, Manchester, Dublin, and London, with two shows at The O2 Arena. The 22-city North American leg began Tuesday, June 18th at Toyota Center in Houston, TX, with stops in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Las Vegas, and New York, with two shows at Madison Square Garden, as well as two performances at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Hugh Jackman has made an impression on audiences of all ages with his multi-hyphenate career persona, as successful on stage in front of live crowds as he is on film. From his award-winning turn on Broadway as the 1970s singer/songwriter Peter Allen, to his metal claw-wielding Wolverine in the blockbuster X-Men franchise, Jackman has proven to be one of the most versatile actors of our time. Jackman garnered his first Academy Award® nomination, for Best Actor, for his performance in Tom Hooper's Les Misérables, based on the popular stage show created from Victor Hugo's famous novel of the same name. Jackman's standout performance as protagonist Jean Valjean also earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, as well as Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award® nominations, for both Best Ensemble and Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, and a BAFTA Award nomination. Most recently, he was nominated for his role as P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman. Sales for the soundtrack to the film have broken records the world over and reached multi-platinum status in many countries including the UK and America.

Dates

Experience occurs on Oct 06, 2019.

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for 2 people.

This will be a brief meet & greet in a group setting.

Winner may not bring something small to be signed and personal photographs are not permitted.

Meet & greet will be at 6:00pm.

The show is on October 6 at The Prudential Center in Newark, NJ at 6:30 pm.

