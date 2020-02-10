Marsha Heller To Exhibit New Landscapes FRAGMENTS OF BEAUTY At Cafe Mignon

See canvases of landscapes, skyscapes and the beauty of nature's vistas just in time for spring's arrival in Marsha Heller's solo exhibition, 'Fragments of Beauty', from March 1 to March 31, 2020 at Cafe Mignon, located at 332 Broad Avenue in Leonia, New Jersey.

The public is invited to attend an opening reception of the Leonia artist's exhibition on Sunday, March 8 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the cafe. The reception is free and open to the public. Afterward, Heller's work may be viewed during the cafe's normal hours Monday through Friday 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

In 'Fragments of Beauty', the viewer experiences Heller's landscapes, skyscapes, intimate details of nature or its broad vistas, as acts of passion rendered through an artist's discipline. The fragments of beauty, which she encounters everywhere, imbue the images with power and delicacy in equal measure. Heller's color palette, with its extraordinary range from bold to soft and shimmering, is less concerned with empirical fact than with experienced truth. And yet, the facts of nature are there: in the brilliance of light, the burst of wetland grasses, the roil of wind, all rendered through strokes of color and suffused with energy.

"The exhibit includes a group of small works made from the palettes of my recent paintings. The leftover paint on the palettes dries and creates an interesting surface that I use to create abstract pieces. The heavy impasto allows lights and darks to appear," explained artist Marsha Heller.

Her New York exhibitions the Cork Gallery in Lincoln Center, Phoenix Gallery, and St. Peter's Church in the Citicorp Building. In New Jersey, Montclair State University Gallery One featured Heller's work in a solo exhibition. She has received various juried prizes, with Artspeak Magazine describing her work as "colors (creating) a shimmering surface....Warm and cool, light and dark, they dance around the canvas until flowers, bushes or trees emerge from a tapestry of marks. The seductive mosaic of color is satisfying in itself."

Heller's work was chosen to represent New Jersey in the permanent collection of PNC Bank in Pittsburgh and is also included in numerous private collections. Her encaustic painting, "Emerging Spring," was selected for inclusion in Marcie Cooperman's seminal textbook, "Color: How to Use It," published in 2013 by the educational publisher Pearson in coordination with Parsons/The New School of Design. Heller is represented by The Riverside Gallery in Hackensack, New Jersey; Ceres Gallery in New York; Yaacov Heller Gallery in Boca Raton, Florida; Portage Hill Gallery in Mayville, New York; Chester Gallery in Chester, Connecticut; and Harvest Gallery in Dennis, Massachusetts.

For further information about the exhibition and the public art reception, contact 201-400-8430. Heller's work may also be seen on her web site, www.marshahellerart.com.





