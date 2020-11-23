MST Presents Multi-Cultural IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

Mile Square Theatre, Hudson County, NJ's premiere professional theatre, continues to produce virtual theatre with its final production of 2020, the holiday favorite It's a Wonderful Life: a live radio play.

It's a Wonderful Life: a live radio play brings the audience into a 1940's radio studio to witness a live performance of the classic film's screenplay. Joe Landry's adaptation invites the audience to experience the story as 'theatre of the mind,' as we watch the versatile actors play multiple roles, enhanced by sound effects performed by a foley artist. This filmed performance will bring the experience up close to the MST audience and will certainly be a delightful addition to any home's winter holiday watch list.

MST and Director Kevin R. Free assembled an extraordinary cast featuring John Keller (MST's Dracula, Twelfth Night) who will reprise the role of George Bailey. Also in the multi-cultural cast are Blaire Brooks (MST's Rikki Tikki Tavi), Danny Johnson (Netflix's Daredevil), Nandita Shenoy (Washer/Dryer at Ma-Yi Theater), and Gabriel Hernandez (Bottle of Doom at Two River Theater). Kevin R. Free (MST's Pipeline) directs with costumes by Natalie Loveland, sound by Matt Bittner (School of Rock on Broadway), and art direction by Jen Price Fick. The work will be shot and edited by Branding Shorts.

"This will be the 5th time MST has produced Joe Landry's clever adaptation of the classic film, and of course, there's a bit of a twist with this year's production," says MST's Artistic Director Chris O'Connor. "With the theatre closed due to COVID, we've had to redefine and reimagine what we do. We have essentially turned the play into a movie, and MST's space has functioned as a sound stage. We adhered to strict health protocols, so the actors were filmed one at a time, then the work has been composited in the editing room. The wonderful Kevin R. Free (MST's Pipeline) is directing, and our good friends at Branding Shorts filmed and edited the piece."

Tickets on sale through December 27. Streaming begins November 26. Tickets are $25 and are available at: https://www.milesquaretheatre.org/shows-events/its-a-wonderful-life/. Once purchased, audience members will be emailed a link through which the stream may be accessed. Link is valid until used.

