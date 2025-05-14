MPAC Unveils Free Summer Outdoor Concert Schedule

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MPAC has revealed its 2025 Summer free concert lineup. Events will take place outdoors at Vail Mansion Plaza, adjacent to MPAC, and Pioneer Park, by 1776 on the Green. This year's outdoor events will feature music ranging from salsa to country line dancing to Bollywood.

All summer free events start at 6 pm.

Juneteenth Arts Celebration Kickoff Concert

Featuring Lynette Sheard and Gregory Burrus Productions

Wednesday, June 18

Location: Vail Mansion Plaza

Celebrate the spirit and message of Juneteenth with this concert by vocalist Lynette Sheard that features popular freedom songs that demonstrate the joy and hope of the African-American experience.

MPAC Arts in the Community Free Summer Events 2025

MPAC Music Student of the Month Recital

Wednesday, June 4

Location: Vail Mansion Plaza

Morris County middle and high school musicians honored as MPAC Music Students of the Month throughout the past season showcase their talents in this year-end recital. The Music Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Walter F. and Alice Gorham Foundation

Country Line Dancing with Paul Stoddard

Wednesday, July 9

Location: Pioneer Plaza

A li'l bit of Nashville comes to Morristown! Put on your cowboy boots for a honky-tonk evening of country line dancing with DJ and dance instructor Paul Stoddard, who will have you swinging to the sounds of classic and contemporary country music whether you're an experienced line dancer or novice!

Bollywood Dance Party with DJ Arjun

Wednesday, July 23

Location: Pioneer Plaza

Back by popular demand! Born in Mumbai, DJ Arjun is known for his Bollywood and Top 40 dance music mix, infusing his events with energy and enthusiasm that captivates the dance floor! B2Z Dance School returns to bring the rhythm of Bollywood moves and Mehndikalogie will provide intricate designs of henna art.

Salsa at Sunset

Featuring Bri'La Flor Dance Studio

Wednesday, August 6

Location: Pioneer Plaza

MPAC's annual salsa night spices up the town with zesty night of Latin rhythms, great dancing and much more. Instructors will be on hand to help you learn all of the steps!

An Evening with Singer-Songwriters Megan Chappius and Jeiris Cook

Wednesday, August 20

Location: Vail Mansion Plaza

Singer-songwriter and Morristown-native Megan Chappius' warm vocal tone and playful melodies encapsulate a blend of soul, jazz, and folk. With a style that's an infusion of vintage soul, folk and rhythm and blues rolled into a velvety serenade, Jeiris Cook marries sounds old and new while delivering a performance that is truly unique and memorable. Free Summer movies at MPAC will be added at a later date.

