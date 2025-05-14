MPAC Unveils Free Summer Outdoor Concert Schedule

This year's outdoor events will feature music ranging from salsa to country line dancing to Bollywood.
MPAC has revealed its 2025 Summer free concert lineup. Events will take place outdoors at Vail Mansion Plaza, adjacent to MPAC, and Pioneer Park, by 1776 on the Green. This year's outdoor events will feature music ranging from salsa to country line dancing to Bollywood.
All summer free events start at 6 pm.
Featuring Lynette Sheard and Gregory Burrus Productions
Wednesday, June 18
Location: Vail Mansion Plaza
Celebrate the spirit and message of Juneteenth with this concert by vocalist Lynette Sheard that features popular freedom songs that demonstrate the joy and hope of the African-American experience.
MPAC Music Student of the Month Recital
Wednesday, June 4
Location: Vail Mansion Plaza
Morris County middle and high school musicians honored as MPAC Music Students of the Month throughout the past season showcase their talents in this year-end recital. The Music Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Walter F. and Alice Gorham Foundation
Wednesday, July 9
Location: Pioneer Plaza
A li'l bit of Nashville comes to Morristown! Put on your cowboy boots for a honky-tonk evening of country line dancing with DJ and dance instructor Paul Stoddard, who will have you swinging to the sounds of classic and contemporary country music whether you're an experienced line dancer or novice!
Wednesday, July 23
Location: Pioneer Plaza
Back by popular demand! Born in Mumbai, DJ Arjun is known for his Bollywood and Top 40 dance music mix, infusing his events with energy and enthusiasm that captivates the dance floor! B2Z Dance School returns to bring the rhythm of Bollywood moves and Mehndikalogie will provide intricate designs of henna art.
Featuring Bri'La Flor Dance Studio
Wednesday, August 6
Location: Pioneer Plaza
MPAC's annual salsa night spices up the town with zesty night of Latin rhythms, great dancing and much more. Instructors will be on hand to help you learn all of the steps!
Wednesday, August 20
Location: Vail Mansion Plaza
Singer-songwriter and Morristown-native Megan Chappius' warm vocal tone and playful melodies encapsulate a blend of soul, jazz, and folk. With a style that's an infusion of vintage soul, folk and rhythm and blues rolled into a velvety serenade, Jeiris Cook marries sounds old and new while delivering a performance that is truly unique and memorable. Free Summer movies at MPAC will be added at a later date.
