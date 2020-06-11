MPAC Presents Facebook Live Friday Concert Featuring Sweet Cello Duo

MPAC's next Facebook Live concert will take place on Friday, June 12 at 12:30 pm, featuring Christine and Rachel Sweet of the Sweet Cello Duo.

The concert can be viewed on MPAC's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MayoPerformingArtsCenter/



Christine Sweet is the orchestra director of the Newark Performing Arts High School as well as the string ensemble director at NJIT, she has played cello professionally with groups including the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, Paper Mill Playhouse, Long Island Pops, Colorado Music Festival and the New Jersey Pops. Rachel Sweet is going into her junior year of high school. She is a member of the NJSO Academy Orchestra and has been performing with her mother Christine for several years for private parties. Rachel is currently studying with Susannah Chapman at the Community Arts Program at the Mason Gross School of Music Rutgers University.



MPAC launched its Friday Facebook Live series on April 10. MPAC airs a new live concert every Friday. Concerts are recorded and can be viewed at later dates on MPAC's Facebook as well as the MPAC website.

