MAX WEINBERG'S JUKEBOX Announced at MPAC, December 11

For 45 years, Max Weinberg has held the drum chair behind Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band. While anchoring the house band for Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Max enjoyed expanding his role as band leader and resident music historian.

Max Weinberg's Jukebox arrives at MPAC on Saturday, December 11 at 8 pm. Tickets are $29-$69. A VIP Private Meet and Greet available for an additional $115 with any seat (must purchase ticket to partake in VIP).

Max Weinberg's Jukebox comes armed with an unlimited repertoire of classic songs, engaging the audience in a truly interactive concert experience. Weinberg invites his fans to create the set list in real time choosing from a list of over 200 songs, and his crack four-piece group plays them on demand, from the glory days of rock from the Beatles to the Stones to Bruce and The E Street Band's biggest hits.

Performing over 250 shows since April of 2017, Max Weinberg's Jukebox continues to barnstorm the country, blasting out the hits! As Chuck Berry instructed us in his classic "School Days,"...drop the coin right into the slot" audiences have thoroughly embraced the idea of picking and calling out the songs the band plays-in real time and in a variety of intimate venues.

From Beatles to Bruce and Stones to Steppenwolf the band infuses these classics with the respect the songs deserve.

MPAC patrons must show proof of full vaccination and a photo ID at the door, or a negative COVID test within 48 hours of an event, and wear masks at all times.