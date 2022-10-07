Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MASTERS OF ILLUSION LIVE! At BergenPAC Features Wayne's Michael Turco

Masters of Illusion Live! is America's largest touring magic show and stars magicians Turco, Dan Sperry, and Naathan Phan.

Oct. 07, 2022  

Wayne native Michael Turco will be featured in Masters of Illusion Live! at bergenPAC on Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m., as part of the theater's grand reopening.

Turco fell in love with the mystery of magic when he was just 5, growing up in Wayne, NJ. Spending his summers just miles from the strip in Atlantic City, Turco saw every magic show in the area and was intent to master each trick and illusion. He has had his own show in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood casino and brought a little bit of Jersey to the strip. The press describes Turco as "a natural born talent... a true success story." Turco has been with the Masters of Illusion tour for several years now and has appeared multiple times on the award-winning TV series Masters of Illusion on The CW Network.

Turco is available for interviews.

The family fun show includes audience participation, as well as a Meet and Greet with the magicians in the lobbies of theatres after each performance. Here is a sizzle reel of what to expect in the touring show: https://vimeo.com/747051129/16cc606b05

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area's cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC - the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, "hands-on" training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.





