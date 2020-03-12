Luna Stage is Postponing its Spring Productions

Luna Stage has released the following statement regarding upcoming cancellations:

Dear Luna Friends,



We are so grateful to all of you for supporting our work, and for being part of our community. It is a privilege to make plays that matter to our audience, and to come together to explore how we navigate the most pressing issues of our time.



Last week, we thought this was going to be purely a celebratory email. And in the midst of our current crisis, we want to take a moment to say thank you to the 11,000 Audience Voters and Arts Leaders who named Luna Stage New Jersey's Favorite Small Theatre for the 2nd year in a row.

We look forward to returning to full production once it is safe to do so, and to sharing a joyful season of extraordinary performances with you. But now is a time for us to think of the health of our audiences, artists and world.



To this end, we are postponing our Spring productions of Hooray for Ladyland! Gay History for Straight People (scheduled to open this weekend) and Shruti Gupta Can Totally Deal (previously slated to open in April.) We will be back in touch with more information about how you can switch your tickets.

Small arts organizations like ours are hugely impacted by the current crisis. If you're financially able, please consider making a donation.

Thank you for your support and understanding. We look forward to welcoming you back to Luna Stage as soon as possible!





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You