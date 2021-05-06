Luna Stage and Ping Chong and Company Premiere Documentary Film 2.2 SQUARE MILES OF SOUL: VOICES OF ORANGE

Luna Stage in association with Ping Chong and Company will premiere 2.2 Square Miles of Soul: Voices of Orange, a documentary film centering the voices and experiences of people from Orange, New Jersey, streaming May 13-May 23. This new work is the latest in Ping Chong and Company's Undesirable Elements series of community-specific, interview-based theater pieces, examining issues of place, culture, and identity in the lives of individuals who share a community. 2.2 Square Miles of Soul: Voices of Orange shares oral histories of six former and current residents reflecting on the community they all still think of as home. Pay-what-you-wish and free tickets are available at lunastage.org.

2.2 Square Miles of Soul is the culmination of a yearlong collaboration between Luna Stage and Ping Chong and Company, led by Christina Bixland and Matthew Martinez. It features Turron Kofi Alleyne (Creative Consultant), Tony Benevento, Theresa Borenstein, Robert Currie, Rebecca Doggett, and James A. Manning, as well as the poetry of local resident Judy Isaac

"Getting to know these 6 individuals from Orange has been a joy, and even more so witnessing the evolution of their relationships to each other and to some of the moments in history that impacted their lives personally and collectively," says Bixland.

"Assumptions have been challenged, and understanding has deepened across folks who lived in different parts of town, and grew up in different times! Our hope is for that kind of impact to have a broader ripple effect - between these storytellers and the audience, and between the audience and the surrounding communities they bring their experience back to," she adds.

The project began with virtual Community Story Circles in the summer of 2020, launching the two companies' collaborative process while providing an opportunity for connection during the COVID-19 pandemic. Later that year, artists interviewed Orange residents past and present about their life experiences, and began crafting a script composed entirely of their stories. Through a rehearsal and filming process, the storytellers themselves have worked to share their own stories with Orange and the surrounding communities.

The resulting film, while deeply personal, also bears witness to some of the social, political, and economic forces that shaped the City of Orange community over the course of the last century, including historic disinvestment, demographic change, and the fight for representative government. The film 2.2 Square Miles of Soul investigates the intersection of personal and political histories, and celebrates the resistance and resilience of the people of Orange.

Tickets for 2.2 Square Miles of Soul are available on a pay-what-you-wish basis and can be viewed on Luna's website at lunastage.org.