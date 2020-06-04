Luna Stage Makes All Camps, Classes And Parties Pay-What-You-Wish

In order to ensure that all members of our community have access to opportunities for creativity and self-expression, Luna Stage will offer all June classes and July/August summer programming for youth and adults on a pay-what-you-wish basis.

All programming will be virtual, and offerings include on-camera acting, screenwriting, animation, and more. Zoom Mystery Parties (for children and adults) are also on offer for birthdays and other special events. Families can choose whatever tuition feels comfortable for all programs, and full scholarships are available. No one will be turned away for lack of funds.

Elementary schoolers can learn to create their own animated films in Humanimation class, from June 9th to June 25th, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3 pm. Also offered as a camp in two sections, both running from June 29th to July 3rd, with 3-4 graders in the morning and 5-6 graders in the afternoon. Humanimation is an imaginative technique where kids can make themselves into their own cartoons, among other creative projects.

Luna's Create Your Own Mystery Camp for 3-6 graders will run in two sessions: July 6th-17th and July 20th-31st. Participants will create their own play as they use their sleuthing skills to plot a mystery. Their instructor, the dynamic Holly Hepp-Galvan, will lead the group through acting, vocal and improvisation exercises while they use their imaginations to invent their own characters.

For Middle and High schoolers with their eye on the big screen, Luna offers The Strangest Summer, a film/video acting and screenwriting conservatory with instructors Todd Flaherty and Athena Colon. The classes cover everything from screenwriting and film editing to scenic and costume design, as well as acting on camera and web series creation. Taught by a team of award-winning professionals, this camp will help young filmmakers create their own works in a four-week session, from July 6th-30th.

For adults and teens, additional sections of Luna's Writers' Workshop: The 10 Minute Play have been added to meet demand. They will be led by award-winning playwrights Keila Mae-Shing Garvin and Stephen Kaplan, offered for a waivable $10 contribution. Traditionally, Luna's summer tuition has ranged from $500-1500 for camps and $150-$300 for classes. This season, all contributions directly support the artists teaching these innovative programs.

These initiatives are a part of Luna's broader goal to present accessible programming during the COVID-19 crisis. "Luna is committed to ensuring that artistic experience and expression is accessible to all," says Luna Artistic Director Ari Laura Kreith. "We are grateful to be able to provide these experiences for youth and adults in our community."

Information on these and other summer offerings can be found on Luna's website at https://www.lunastage.org/camps.

Luna camps are supported in part by a grant from the Orange Orphans Society. Donations to support this and other Luna programs can be made at https://www.lunastage.org/giving.

