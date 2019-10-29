Luna Stage Extends Run of MRS. STERN WANDERS THE PRUSSIAN STATE LIBRARY

Luna Stage's critically acclaimed World Premiere of Jenny Lyn Bader's Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library will extend through November 17. Praised by Oleg Sulkin of Voice of America as "a powerful and timely tour de force," the production was originally slated to close Nov 10.

Broadway Radio's Peter Filichia declared in his review: "I won't be surprised if it makes the leap to New York City where I think it really does belong."

Set in 1933 Berlin, Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library is a fantastical drama about one of our deepest thinkers, inspired by real events. Johanna Stern will become one of the most influential thinkers of the 20th century. But at the moment, no one has heard of her, or even of the name she writes under, Hannah Arendt. She is merely a graduate student with one book under her belt. Karl Frick is a young officer, recently promoted from the criminal police force to the political police force, a new division in 1933 Berlin. His first interrogation in this new job promises to be his most challenging one.

Ruth Ross, NJ Arts Maven calls the production "An intimate, riveting revelation of insight and courage expressed in unexpected ways... providing optimism for the fate of the human race!"

And Johanna R. Ginsberg writes in New Jersey Jewish News "In a moment of intense polarization in our own political discourse, the play is more than a history lesson and a drama; it's also a dissertation on how to speak to another person across a seemingly impassable gulf."

Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library stars Giuliana Carr, Karl Kenzler and Brett Temple, and is directed by Luna Stage's Artistic Director Ari Laura Kreith. The play is appropriate for family audiences, and recommended for ages 12+.

Luna's World Premiere production of Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library began performances October 17 and runs through November 17. Tickets are $25-$40, and are available at LunaStage.org or by calling OvationTix at 866-811-4111. The full schedule of special events, including pre-show LunaLit book-related events and post-show conversations, will be posted at LunaStage.org.

