Local Luminaries to Be Honored At SOPAC Annual Gala

The South Orange Performing Arts Center celebrates the contributions of local leaders at its 2019 Gala, November 2. This annual event is an important part of the Center's fundraising, as well as recognizing the very valuable contributions of the people and organizations that support SOPAC in various ways. South Orange's very own "music man" Mark Murphy will be honored for his contribution to music, music education and his leadership of the South Orange Village Center Alliance. Long-time SOPAC Board member John Zoubek will be honored for his outstanding contributions to the success of SOPAC and for volunteer service in the local community as well. Orange Orphan Society, a long-time funder of SOPAC's school performances will be honored for providing financial support for programs and activities for children 18 and younger residing in Maplewood and the Oranges, including SOPAC's arts education programs.

The evening includes cocktails, passed hors d'oeuvres, dinner stations, and dessert. Honoree tributes, silent and live auctions, and entertainment by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Marc Cohn of "Walking in Memphis" fame will make the evening festive for all in attendance.

The iconic and impressive performance space, located at One SOPAC Way in the heart of South Orange Village, will host the party in its theatre, loft and lobby areas.

To buy a journal ad, to donate an auction item, or to become a sponsor for the November 2, 2019 SOPAC Gala, please email SOPAC Associate Director of Development Shana Baer at Shana@sopacnow.org or call (973) 712-4100.

For more information or to buy tickets visit https://www.sopacnow.org/events/2019-gala/ or call (973) 712-4102.





