Legendary Rock Band Chicago to Perform at NJPAC In July

One of the most iconic American rock bands of all time, Chicago, will bring its signature horn-driven sound to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. The performance will be held in Prudential Hall on the Betty Wold Johnson Stage.

Known for their seamless fusion of rock, pop, and jazz, Chicago has remained a dominant musical force for over five decades. The band has toured every year since its formation—never missing a single season—and 2025 marks its 58th consecutive year on the road. Founding members Robert Lamm (keyboards and vocals), Lee Loughnane (trumpet and vocals), and James Pankow (trombone) continue to perform with the group, joined by a seasoned lineup that includes Wally Reyes Jr. on drums, Tony Obrohta on guitar, Loren Gold on keyboards and vocals, Ray Herrmann on sax and flute, Neil Donell on vocals, Eric Baines on bass, and Ramon "Ray" Yslas on percussion.

The band’s storied career includes over 100 million albums sold worldwide, along with 21 Top 10 singles, 11 number-one singles, and five consecutive number-one albums. Twenty-five of their thirty-eight albums have been certified platinum, contributing to a total of 48 gold and platinum awards. Their accolades include two GRAMMY Awards, two American Music Awards, and a 2020 GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, and their 1969 debut album Chicago Transit Authority was added to the GRAMMY Hall of Fame in 2014. The band also holds a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and their achievements have been recognized with a dedicated Chicago street, numerous keys to cities, and honors from the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, where they were named Founding Artists.

Chicago continues to release new music. In 2022, they debuted their 38th studio album, Born for This Moment, which included the hit single “If This Is Goodbye.” In 2023, they followed up with Chicago Greatest Christmas Hits, a compilation of selections from their three holiday albums. In 2024, they released Chicago at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington, D.C. (9/16/1971), a 26-track live collection capturing more than two hours of music by the original lineup, recorded at one of the country’s most historic venues.

Their resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic was chronicled in the 2022 documentary The Last Band on Stage, directed by Peter Curtis Pardini and narrated by longtime friend and actor Joe Mantegna. The film documents how the band became the final act performing in the U.S. as lockdowns began in March 2020, and how they adapted and continued to connect with audiences throughout the pandemic.

Over the years, Chicago's members have also been honored individually. Songwriters Robert Lamm and James Pankow were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017 for their contributions to rock classics such as "25 or 6 to 4," "Saturday in the Park," "Feelin’ Stronger Every Day," and "Make Me Smile." In 2020, Pankow received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Trombone Association for his impact on the profession throughout his career.

Chicago remains a true ambassador for its namesake city, carrying the spirit of Chicago around the world. From their signature brass arrangements to their enduring catalog of hits, their concerts are celebrations of a musical legacy that continues to thrive.

Tickets for the July 25 performance are available now at NJPAC.org, by calling 1-888-GO-NJPAC (888-466-5722), or in person at the NJPAC Box Office, One Center Street, Newark, NJ 07102.

